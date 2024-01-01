Storm Hank causes floods in England: Trains were canceled and hundreds of homes were evacuated due to swollen rivers

Flooding in most of England This has inspired officials to take even more decisions 300 alertsAfter rivers and canals flowed above their beds, especially in the south and center of the region.
The situation has worsened due to rain for a week storm henkforced to perform hundreds of withdrawals Rail traffic was significantly affected throughout the night and this morning.
company great western railway has canceled train lines between Reading and Taunton and between Swindon and Bristol in the south-west of England, until further notice.
The Environment Agency maintains 304 active flood alerts (compared to 271 at the same time the previous day), meaning overflow of water is expected in the coming hours.
At the same time, it reports 332 warnings to the population, which consider that flooding at those points is “possible.”
One of the most serious incidents occurred in nottinghamshire (centre), where Trent River Due to its arrival, more than a hundred houses have been flooded. Highest level in 24 years.
In addition, emergency services had to evacuate fifty residents during the night in the Hackney Wick neighborhood (east of London), when water in the canal flowing through it exceeded its channel.
The Environment Agency estimates that even more 1,000 properties have been flooded this weekHundreds of them overnight last night.
Despite everything, the weather forecast for the next few hours predicts that the rain will end and give way to a dry weekend.
The “yellow alert” declared by the Met Office for the storm was lifted at 03:00 GMT.
with EFE information