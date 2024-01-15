Stormy divorce, amnesia during the Grammy Awards… what’s going on between Miley Cyrus and her father?

Nothing is going well in the Cyrus family now. Whereas Miley Cyrus and his father billy ray Shared the poster of the flagship Disney Channel series, hannah montana, their relationship may have deteriorated over the years. Reason ? His parents’ stormy divorce.

It all started in 1992. A year before their wedding, Billy Ray Cyrus and his partner, Leticia Jean, known as Tish, welcome Destiny Hope Cyrus, who we know today as Miley. Two years later, Tish Cyrus gave birth to a boy, brisson prospectAnd in 2000 she gave birth to a child Noah Lindsey.

A passionate and turbulent love, which led to the couple getting divorced three times in their 28 years of marriage. But in 2022, one separation is too many. According to court documents obtained by US media, on April 6 of the same year, the 56-year-old actress filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”. page six, Tish Cyrus also said that she has not been with the 62-year-old musician for almost two years.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the premiere of the last Song In Hollywood in 2010. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

A difficult test for the interpreter of flower, who decided to move away from his father. “Miley has never been able to get over Billy Ray’s disrespect towards Tish and his family,” a source close to the family said. U.S. weekly,

Another insider also told E! News that “her relationship with her father has become strained due to her parents’ divorce and has become difficult to connect with over the past year.” They hope that they can eventually work on their relationship.