Story trailers, gameplay and more of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: full videos

The Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is already here, and with it has brought several trailers for us to enter the new island. Here we collect all official trailers of the new season of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 Teaser Trailer

He teaser trailer for Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is a short but intense video clip that shows us a lot about the new season of the game such as several of the skins of the new Battle Pass, and the futuristic theme and cyberpunk of the new island:

Cities full of neon, multicolored rails to grind on and many more secrets to discover on the island of Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite.

MEGA Cinematic Trailer: Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4

He film trailer of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is the story trailer in which we can see what direction the game’s narrative takes over the next three months.

We will update this section collecting the most interesting news.

MEGA Gameplay Trailer: Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4

In it gameplay trailer of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 we can observe in movement several of the battle pass skins as eren yeager of Shingeki no Kyojin, in addition to observing how several of the new weapons, items and vehicles of the game this season. Please note that some of these items are available from the start of the season, but others will arrive as the season progresses.

We will update this section as soon as the gameplay trailer is available.

