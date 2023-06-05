Stranded Harry Styles and Ghost fans sleep in Ziggo Dome

Total chaos around the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday evening. There was a concert by Harry Styles, but no trains ran for the entire evening due to an IT fault at ProRail. The rock band Ghost also played at AFAS Live that evening, so Mojo Concerts faced a challenge: how can we get 50,000 people to Bijlmer? Mojo’s Marjane Manders says, ‘First of all we had to make sure everyone was able to reach the concert on time, that was the first concern.’ ‘Which worked out quite well in the end, the no-show percentage was no higher than we were used to.’

All was made up for: more metro ran through Amsterdam Centraal and more Kiss and Ride locations were made available. Taxis also made several additional trips, says journalist Gijsbert Kammer, who attended the concert on de Volkskrant’s behalf. ‘I thought I’d go nice and early, about six o’clock. At that time nothing ran from Utrecht to UTC except about ninety taxis, of which I could get one at half past seven. The taxi driver had driven the four girls from Kerkrade to Utrecht to the Arena for me. He cried with tension. Curious how they reached home.

This was the biggest question raised during the concert, because even after this the trains did not run. Mojo went into emergency mode. ‘In advance of the concert we requested the telephone numbers of ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and warned everyone via text message that they would need to arrange alternative transport. Otherwise everyone will have to do it later. In consultation with the parking buildings, it was arranged that friends and family did not have to pay to gather. You want as many cars to come and go as smoothly as possible. There was also a meeting point with a charging point for telephones, so that people could actually reach each other.’

For example, a large proportion of the visitors were able to leave Bijlmer/Arena with many agars and magar. About 500 people remained. ‘First we called Ronald Fiolet from Zigo Dom to ask if he could open the hall. We were able to arrange a batch of sleeping bags somewhere in the north of the country. We didn’t have bunks, there was no means to bring them at that time. There are reported 500 people out of which 400 were picked up during the night. We woke up the rest this morning. We have now started building Peter Gabriel. I am glad that everything went well last night, but I hope everything goes well tonight.