‘Stranger Things’ actress says she turns down jobs due to sexual harassment

(CNN) — “Stranger Things” star Grace Van Dien says she has been turning down acting roles after being sexually harassed on set.

The 26-year-old actress, best known for playing cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on the Netflix sci-fi drama, addressed her decision to be more selective this week during a live Twitch stream, saying: “The latest projects I’ve I’ve worked I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.”

Van Dien went on to recount one incident in particular, in which an unidentified film producer allegedly propositioned him on set.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… cast a girl that he was sleeping with and then he asked me to do a threesome with them,” Van Dien said. “So… like, that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and was very upset.”

Van Dien shared that he is focusing on streaming for now because he gets to choose who he hangs out with, who he talks to.

This Thursday, Van Dien tweeted that his professional priorities are changing.

“As I get older, my work priorities are changing,” he told his 231,000 followers on Twitter. “I am waiting for the right project/the right people to work with”

She added: “It’s good to feel calm.”

CNN has contacted Van Dien’s representatives for further comment.

Before her breakout role in “Stranger Things,” Van Dien, who is the daughter of “Starship Troopers” actor Casper Van Dien, appeared on TV shows like “The Village” and “Greenhouse Academy.” Her film credits include “V for Vengeance” and “What Comes Around.”

Van Dien, who regularly streams playing games like “Fortnite” and “Overwatch” on Twitch under the username @BlueFille, has 293,000 followers on the platform.