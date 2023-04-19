Stranger Things already had a spin-off in 2017 inspired by Star Wars, but it was so horrible that we prefer to forget its existence – News Series – as seen on the Web

Recall one of the most controversial moments of the series and that potentially ruined an idea that could expand the universe of Stranger Things.

Last week it was announced that Netflix is ​​preparing an animated television series that will continue to expand the Stranger Things universe beyond its fifth and final season. Of course, the idea is to keep extracting the maximum until there’s nothing left, but we can’t forget that the beloved series already had a kind of spin off in 2017 and it was so awful that pretty much all of us chose to ignore its existence.

The most hated episode of the series

Some readers will no doubt have noticed that I am referring to The Lost Sister, seventh episode of the second season of the series. A chapter that was heavily criticized at the time for abruptly breaking with what Stranger Things had presented until that moment for what appeared to be a clandestine pilot, that is, it was intended to be a possible starting point for another series set in this universe. This was never entirely clear, but it was so unpleasant that the Duffer brothers preferred to bury the episode rather than give it any kind of continuity.

If you don’t remember what happened in this episode, I can’t blame you, but it’s worth remembering: Eleven travels to Chicago and re-encounters Kali, another young woman who suffered firsthand from Brenner’s experiments. A strong bond develops between the two and everything leads to a revenge story that becomes more complicated than necessary when the person who is about to be executed reveals that Brenner is still alive. Eventually, Eleven returns to Hawkins with greater control over her powers, while the last we hear of Kali and her gang are on the run from the police.

After The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal is already scheduled for the new HBO series with the star of Stranger Things

It only takes a quick internet search to see that The Lost Sister it is the least liked episode of the series. For example, in IMDb has an average score of just 6.1 when none of the others fall below 7.8. And in this case there are no signs of spam, the low average is simply due to poor reception.

This is not to say that the Duffers’ intentions were good, as at the time they commented that Star Wars was the main source of inspiration for the episode. Matt Duffer commented the following about the episode:

“We talk a lot about The Empire Strikes Back. We talk about Luke going to Dagobah and meeting Yoda. Also, the idea of ​​a dark Eleven, an Eleven drawn to the dark side, was an interesting idea. So a lot of this episode was if Eleven was drawn into that darkness and what she might learn about herself if that was the case.”

In turn, Linnea Berthelsen, the young actress who brought Kali to life, highlighted that “I took everything away from Luke and the relationship with Anakin. The reason Kali is so angry is also because of love. She wants to believe in another human being. Something has gone terribly wrong and people have let her down. She’s trying what she thinks is the best way to support Eleven. Maybe it’s not the right way to do it, but she’s coming from a good place. And I think she’s like Darth Vader: he thinks it’s the right thing to do and he does everything for love the mother.”

Hopefully the new spin off of Stranger Things is more successful, but this precedent does not leave us very optimistic. If even the Duffers confessed they were thinking about whether or not it was necessary and concluded that it was essential to Millie Bobby Brown’s character arc. Perhaps that was the case, but there were also many better ways to do this.