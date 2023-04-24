Stranger Things creators announce new series called “The Boroughs”

The Duffer Brothers series creators “Stranger Things” which has become a huge hit for Netflix, have announced a new supernatural thriller project: the series “The Boroughs” also produced by Netflix.

The new series was created by the directors Jeffrey Addiss It is Will Matthewsresponsible for the film “The Enchanted Crystal: The Age of Resistance“. The brothers were responsible for producing the series, according to the website The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with the press, the brothers commented on the new partnership: “We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they came to us with the idea for ‘The Boroughs’, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands.“.

Second The Hollywood Reporterthe first descriptions of the story is the similarity with the plot of the character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in Stranger Things. The new plot takes place in the state of New Mexico, in the United States, in a retirement community, where a group of unlikely heroes will emerge who together will fight against supernatural threats, which have exactly what they cannot control, the time.

The brothers claim “While the heroes of ‘The Boroughs’ only have a few years to spare compared to the children of ‘Stranger Things’, they are a bunch of darling misfits and we can’t wait for you to join them on this adventure that is sometimes scary, funny and deeply moving“.

While Season 5 of Stranger Things is not released, the brothers revealed that the last season will have eight episodesfollowing the trend of the fourth season with longer episodes, closing the last episode with a golden key must be 2:30. In August 2022, Matt Duffer explained that for the last season the central idea will not be to include new characters to end in a dignified way of all those who are already in the story: “We’re doing our best to resist[adding new characters]for season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the original characters, I think.“.

So far, the Series ‘The Boroughs’ does not have a scheduled premiere date on Netflix.

