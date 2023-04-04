Stranger Things Deleted Scene Would Change Steve’s Fate

It took Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) a few episodes after the first season of Stranger Things to play a redemption arc. At the beginning of the series, the character maintained a popular status at school, practicing bullying and being a little aggressive with other people. Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) even suffered a little from this phase.

However, Steve’s destiny should be different in Stranger Things. Something much darker for the beginning of the series, even more so that the public still didn’t know it. Therefore, one of the most beloved characters in the series should be one of the most hated on the show. Even with little screen time, as initially planned.

In short, Stranger Things has reached four seasons since its debut in 2016. Now, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her Hawkins group must face the plot’s biggest challenge to date. Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower) emerged with the intention of taking the Upside Down to the city of Hawkins. After four victims, the villain’s plan was put into practice.

Steve would have a darker development in Stranger Things (Image: Playback / Netflix).

Steve’s dark fate in Stranger Things

Steve was supposed to be the big human villain of the first season of Stranger Things. In an interview with the magazine QA, actor Joe Keery revealed that the character would have a very serious attitude towards Nancy (Natalia Dyer). In a beach scene, Steve would force Nancy to have a sexual relationship with him.

“(Steve) was having a party (in the script) – I think it was at the beach, because it originally took place in Montauk, Long Island. And he was a total, total asshole. He forced Nancy. Much harder,” revealed Keery.

However, the actor himself spoke with the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, and suggested some changes in the construction of the character. In short, he wanted to see Steve as an imperfect person with good deeds. Something that a case of sexual violence would not allow to happen.

Character would be hated with the original idea

The original idea would make a redemption arc impossible for Steve in Stranger Things. Something that would make him a great villain for the first season of the series. Namely, the hero seen in the fourth year of the series would never exist.

In the beginning of Stranger Things, Steve was even a jerk in situations with Nancy and Jonathan. But nothing comparable to what would happen in the original script. In parallel, the Duffer brothers have already stated and other opportunities that Steve should die in the first season, something that would justify a despicable attitude.

Finally, all episodes of Stranger Things are available in the Netflix catalogue. The new season, the last of the series, should only arrive in 2024.

