Stranger Things’ Duffer brothers to make supernatural series for Netflix

The creators of Stranger Things are responsible for The Boroughs, new Netflix series

The brothers duffer are at the forefront of a new supernatural series from Netflix. known for creating Stranger Thingsthey must produce The Boroughs – a supernatural sci-fi drama in partnership with Jeffrey Addiss It is Will Matthewscreators of The Enchanted Crystal: The Age of Resistance (2019).

Second The Hollywood Reporter (via Omelet), the series is part of a nine-production deal with Netflix and this is an original idea by Addiss It is matthews. The first descriptions of the plot bear similarities with the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Production takes place in New Mexico. A group of “unlikely heroes” must band together to defeat a threat from another planet. Still according to the THRthe villain seeks to steal the time of the protagonists.

“We are fans of the writing of jeff It is will for a long time, and when they sent us this idea, we knew they had something special on their hands,” the brothers duffer described in a press release.

There is no premiere date yet.