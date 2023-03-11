“Stranger Things” leads Kids’ Choice 2023 nominations

The children’s channel Nickelodeon announced this Tuesday (31/1) the list of nominees for the 36th edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards. The broadcaster also opened the popular vote, which ends on March 4.
The awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. The event will air live on Nickelodeon and other Paramount networks.
As of Wednesday (1/2), young audiences will be able to select their favorites from 31 categories, which will be available on the official website KidsChoiceAwards.com.
“Stranger Things” leads the nominees with a total of six nominations. Close behind come the productions of “That Girl Lay Lay”, “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical” and “The Fairly OddParents: More Magically Than Ever” with four nominations each.
The 36th edition also features unprecedented nominations from actresses Jenna Ortega (“Wandinha”) and Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), in addition to singer-songwriters Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji and Nicky Youre.
Check the list of nominees.
TELEVISION
TV program
“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”
“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
“Ms. Marvel”
“The House of Raven”
“The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
“That Girl Lay Lay”
“Changing the Game of Champions”
“The Really Loud House”
TV Show – Family
“Cobra Kai”
“Icarly”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”
“Stranger Things”
“Wandinha”
“Young Rock”
“Young Sheldon”
reality show
“America’s Funniest Home Videos”
“America’s Got Talent”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Floor Is Lava”
“Junior MasterChef”
“The Masked Singer”
Animation
“Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp”
“Rugrats – The Little Angels”
“Sponge Bob Square Pants”
“Teen Titans Go”
“The Loud House”
“The Smurfs”
TV Actress – Children
Imogen Cohen – as Zina in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
Audrey Grace Marshall – as Vivian Turner in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
Olivia Rodrigo – as Nini in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
Raven-Symoné – as Raven Baxter in “House of Raven”
Alaya High – as Lay Lay in “That Girl Lay Lay”
Sofia Wylie – as Ginny in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
TV Actor – Children
Joshua Bassett – as Ricky in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
Dylan Gilmer – as Young Dylan in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”
Israel Johnson – as Noah Lambert in “Acampados”
Brady Noon – as Evan Morrow in “Turning the Game of Champions”
Wolfgang Schaeffer – as Lincoln Loud in “The Really Loud House”
Tyler Wladis – as Roy in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
TV Actress – Family
Millie Bobby Brown – as Eleven in “Stranger Things”
Miranda Cosgrove – as Carly Shay in “iCarly”
Hilary Duff – as Sophie in “How I Met Your Father”
Jenna Ortega – as Wandinha Addams in “Wandinha”
Tracee Ellis Ross – as Bow Johnson in “Black-ish”
Sadie Sink – as Max Mayfield in “Stranger Things”
TV Actor – Family
Ralph Macchio – as Daniel LaRusso in “Cobra Kai”
Gaten Matarazzo – as Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things”
Ewan McGregor – as Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Caleb McLaughlin – as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things”
Jerry Trainor – as Spencer Shay in “iCarly”
Finn Wolfhard – as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things”
MOVIE THEATER
Favorite movie
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Black Adam”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”
“Abracadabra 2”
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
“Monster High: The Movie”
“Sonic the Movie 2”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
movie actress
Millie Bobby Brown – as Enola Holmes in “Enola Holmes 2”
Lupita Nyong’o – as Nakia in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”
Elizabeth Olsen – as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Sarah Jessica Parker – as Sarah Sanderson in “Abracadabra 2”
Natalie Portman – as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”
Letitia Wright – as Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”
Movie actor
Dwayne Johnson – as Black Adam/Teth-Adam in “Black Adam”
Jim Carrey – as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Movie 2”
Chris Hemsworth – as Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”
Chris Pratt – as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Ryan Reynolds – as Big Adam in “The Adam Project”
Tom Cruise – as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Animated film
“DC League of Super Pets”
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
“Lightyear”
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
“The Bad Guys”
“Red: Growing Up Is A Beast”
Female Voice in an Animated Film
Awkwafina – as Tarantula in “The Mean Guys”
Selena Gomez – as Mavis in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
Salma Hayek – as Kitty Softpaws in “Puss in Boots 2: Last Order”
Taraji P. Henson – as Belle Bottom in “Minions: Rise of Gru”
Sandra Oh – as Ming in “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”
Keke Palmer – as Izzy Hawthorne in “Lightyear”
Male Voice in Animated Film
Steve Carell – as Gru in “Minions: Rise of Gru”
Chris Evans – as Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear”
Kevin Hart – as Ace in “DC League of Super Pets”
Dwayne Johnson – as Krypto in “DC League of Super Pets”
Andy Samberg – as Dale in “Trick and Dale: Defenders of the Law”
Andy Samberg – as Jonathan in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
MUSIC
Favorite Artist
Adele
Cardi B
Beyonce
Billie Eilish
Lady Gaga
lizzo
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist
Justin bieber
Bad Bunny
drake
Kendrick Lamar
post malone
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Musical group
5 Seconds of Summer
black Eyed Peas
blackpink
BTS
imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Panic! at the disco
Paramore
favorite song
“Break My Soul” – Beyonce
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift
Favorite Collaboration
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello feat. by Ed Sheeran
“Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone feat. by Doja Cat
“Numb” – Marshmello with part. of Khalid
“Stay with Me” – Calvin Harris feat. by Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
New artist
Dove Cameron
Devon Cole
Gayle
joji
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Nick Youre
favorite album
“Renaissance” – Beyonce
“God Did” – DJ Khaled
“Special” – Lizzo
“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles
“Midnights (3am Edition)” – Taylor Swift
“Dawn FM” – The Weeknd
Global Musical Star
Bad Bunny (Latin America)
Blackpink (Asia)
Harry Styles (UK)
Rosalía (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Wizkid (Africa)
music influencer
Dixie D’Amelio
Bella Poarch
Stephen Sanchez
JoJo Siwa
That Girl Lay Lay
Oliver Tree
SPORTS
favorite athlete
Simone Biles
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
serena williams
Venus Williams
Favorite Athlete
tom brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Shaun White
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite Creator
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Gracie’s Corner
Kids Diana Show
Miranda Sings
Addison Rae
Favorite Creator
austin creed
mrbeast
ninja
Ryan’s World
SeanDoesMagic
unspeakable
Social Media Creator – Family
FGTeeV
Ninja KidzTV
Ohana Adventure Family
The Bucket ListFamily
The Royalty Family
The Williams Family
Favorite animal
Piggy Lou Bieber
Noon Coleman
dodger evans
Grand Toulouse
Gino Chopra Jonas
Olivia Benson Swift
Favorite Game
“Adopt Me!”
“Brookhaven”
“Just Dance 2023”
“Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”
“Minecraft”
“Pokémon Scarlet & Violet”
Favorite book
“The Adventures of Captain Underpants”
“Cat Kid Comic Club”
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”
“Five Nights at Freddy’s”
“Harry Potter”
“The Bad Guys”