“Stranger Things” leads Kids’ Choice 2023 nominations

The children’s channel Nickelodeon announced this Tuesday (31/1) the list of nominees for the 36th edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards. The broadcaster also opened the popular vote, which ends on March 4.

The awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. The event will air live on Nickelodeon and other Paramount networks.

As of Wednesday (1/2), young audiences will be able to select their favorites from 31 categories, which will be available on the official website KidsChoiceAwards.com.

“Stranger Things” leads the nominees with a total of six nominations. Close behind come the productions of “That Girl Lay Lay”, “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical” and “The Fairly OddParents: More Magically Than Ever” with four nominations each.

The 36th edition also features unprecedented nominations from actresses Jenna Ortega (“Wandinha”) and Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), in addition to singer-songwriters Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji and Nicky Youre.

Check the list of nominees.

TELEVISION

TV program

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

“Ms. Marvel”

“The House of Raven”

“The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

“That Girl Lay Lay”

“Changing the Game of Champions”

“The Really Loud House”

TV Show – Family

“Cobra Kai”

“Icarly”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”

“Stranger Things”

“Wandinha”

“Young Rock”

“Young Sheldon”

reality show

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Floor Is Lava”

“Junior MasterChef”

“The Masked Singer”

Animation

“Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp”

“Rugrats – The Little Angels”

“Sponge Bob Square Pants”

“Teen Titans Go”

“The Loud House”

“The Smurfs”

TV Actress – Children

Imogen Cohen – as Zina in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

Audrey Grace Marshall – as Vivian Turner in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

Olivia Rodrigo – as Nini in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

Raven-Symoné – as Raven Baxter in “House of Raven”

Alaya High – as Lay Lay in “That Girl Lay Lay”

Sofia Wylie – as Ginny in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

TV Actor – Children

Joshua Bassett – as Ricky in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

Dylan Gilmer – as Young Dylan in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”

Israel Johnson – as Noah Lambert in “Acampados”

Brady Noon – as Evan Morrow in “Turning the Game of Champions”

Wolfgang Schaeffer – as Lincoln Loud in “The Really Loud House”

Tyler Wladis – as Roy in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

TV Actress – Family

Millie Bobby Brown – as Eleven in “Stranger Things”

Miranda Cosgrove – as Carly Shay in “iCarly”

Hilary Duff – as Sophie in “How I Met Your Father”

Jenna Ortega – as Wandinha Addams in “Wandinha”

Tracee Ellis Ross – as Bow Johnson in “Black-ish”

Sadie Sink – as Max Mayfield in “Stranger Things”

TV Actor – Family

Ralph Macchio – as Daniel LaRusso in “Cobra Kai”

Gaten Matarazzo – as Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things”

Ewan McGregor – as Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Caleb McLaughlin – as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things”

Jerry Trainor – as Spencer Shay in “iCarly”

Finn Wolfhard – as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things”

MOVIE THEATER

Favorite movie

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Adam”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

“Abracadabra 2”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Monster High: The Movie”

“Sonic the Movie 2”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

movie actress

Millie Bobby Brown – as Enola Holmes in “Enola Holmes 2”

Lupita Nyong’o – as Nakia in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

Elizabeth Olsen – as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Sarah Jessica Parker – as Sarah Sanderson in “Abracadabra 2”

Natalie Portman – as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Letitia Wright – as Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

Movie actor

Dwayne Johnson – as Black Adam/Teth-Adam in “Black Adam”

Jim Carrey – as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Movie 2”

Chris Hemsworth – as Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt – as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World: Dominion”

Ryan Reynolds – as Big Adam in “The Adam Project”

Tom Cruise – as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Animated film

“DC League of Super Pets”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

“Lightyear”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The Bad Guys”

“Red: Growing Up Is A Beast”

Female Voice in an Animated Film

Awkwafina – as Tarantula in “The Mean Guys”

Selena Gomez – as Mavis in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Salma Hayek – as Kitty Softpaws in “Puss in Boots 2: Last Order”

Taraji P. Henson – as Belle Bottom in “Minions: Rise of Gru”

Sandra Oh – as Ming in “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”

Keke Palmer – as Izzy Hawthorne in “Lightyear”

Male Voice in Animated Film

Steve Carell – as Gru in “Minions: Rise of Gru”

Chris Evans – as Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear”

Kevin Hart – as Ace in “DC League of Super Pets”

Dwayne Johnson – as Krypto in “DC League of Super Pets”

Andy Samberg – as Dale in “Trick and Dale: Defenders of the Law”

Andy Samberg – as Jonathan in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

MUSIC

Favorite Artist

Adele

Cardi B

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Lady Gaga

lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist

Justin bieber

Bad Bunny

drake

Kendrick Lamar

post malone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Musical group

5 Seconds of Summer

black Eyed Peas

blackpink

BTS

imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! at the disco

Paramore

favorite song

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Collaboration

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello feat. by Ed Sheeran

“Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone feat. by Doja Cat

“Numb” – Marshmello with part. of Khalid

“Stay with Me” – Calvin Harris feat. by Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

New artist

Dove Cameron

Devon Cole

Gayle

joji

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Nick Youre

favorite album

“Renaissance” – Beyonce

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“Special” – Lizzo

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am Edition)” – Taylor Swift

“Dawn FM” – The Weeknd

Global Musical Star

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

Blackpink (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

music influencer

Dixie D’Amelio

Bella Poarch

Stephen Sanchez

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

SPORTS

favorite athlete

Simone Biles

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

serena williams

Venus Williams

Favorite Athlete

tom brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Shaun White

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Creator

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

Addison Rae

Favorite Creator

austin creed

mrbeast

ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

unspeakable

Social Media Creator – Family

FGTeeV

Ninja KidzTV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket ListFamily

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

Favorite animal

Piggy Lou Bieber

Noon Coleman

dodger evans

Grand Toulouse

Gino Chopra Jonas

Olivia Benson Swift

Favorite Game

“Adopt Me!”

“Brookhaven”

“Just Dance 2023”

“Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”

“Minecraft”

“Pokémon Scarlet & Violet”

Favorite book

“The Adventures of Captain Underpants”

“Cat Kid Comic Club”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”

“Harry Potter”

“The Bad Guys”