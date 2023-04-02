Stranger Things: meet the characters of the Netflix series | Series

Stranger Things is an American series released in 2016, available on Netflix. The plot revolves around the small town of Hawkins, in the interior of the state of Indiana, in the 80s. At first, the place is calm and safe, when suddenly supernatural situations begin to happen and culminate in the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp ). His friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) start looking for him and find a lost young woman, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Evaluated on IMDb with 8.7 and 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is created by the brothers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer and is expected to be completed in 2024. In addition to those already mentioned, the renowned Winona Ryder acts as Joyce and David Harbor is Jim Hopper. Meet, below, the characters of Stranger Things.

David Harbor as Jim Hopper

Jim is the Hawkins Chief of Police. His story is marked by the tragic loss of his young daughter. When Will disappears, he invests his energies in finding the boy and is one of the only ones who believes in Joyce, his mother. Jim follows the series by helping the group of children and teenagers to close the inverted world, while also discovering the Department of Energy’s involvement with the story. Actor David Harbor participated in productions such as Silent Night (2022) and Hellboy (2019).

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Joyce is the most affected character in the first season, as she is the mother of Will Byers, who is missing. With her eldest son, Jonathan Byers, she searches for clues to find out what happened to the boy. Joyce is the first to discover that her son is in the inverted world and communicates through lights.

In the following seasons, Joyce continues to search for a total cure for Will. Winona Ryder is perhaps the most experienced actress in the series, with works such as Ghosts Have Fun (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Mr. Deeds (2002).

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven (Eleven)

Considered the most emblematic character in the series, Eleven is a girl who has powers of telepathy and the ability to communicate with people through her mind. Raised in a laboratory, she spends part of her childhood as a guinea pig for scientific experiments.

After fleeing the scene, Eleven finds Mike and hides in his house. Throughout the story, they start dating, and the girl is adopted by Jim Hopper, the city’s chief of police. Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown starred in Enola Holmes 1 (2020) and 2 (2022) after her spotlight on Stranger Things.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Mike is one of the protagonists of the series. He is best friends with Lucas, Will and Dustin. His friends often come over to his house to play board games and roleplaying games. He is the son of Karen and Ted Wheeler. His sister Nancy is another crucial character to the story, but they aren’t as close.

It is Mike who finds Eleven and welcomes her home, hiding from her parents. When Will disappears, Mike and his friends decide to look for him around the city and, alongside Joyce, they discover that their friend is in the inverted world. Actor Finn Wolfhard recorded the film It: A Coisa (2017) and is also known for being a musician in the band The Aubreys.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

The initial plot starts with the disappearance of Will, who becomes a crucial character in the story. Despite being one of the protagonists, he makes few appearances in the first moment of the series, due to being trapped in the inverted world. Will is the son of Joyce Byers and brother of Jonathan Byers, a teenager who does everything to help in the search for the little one. Noah Schnapp participated in Hubie’s Halloween (2020), with Adam Sandler.

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Lucas is part of the group of friends who usually play games and ride their bikes. When Eleven joins them, Sinclair becomes suspicious of the girl’s powers. The character is Erica Sinclair’s older brother, who stands out for being a debauched girl and gains more prominence over the seasons. When Max arrives, the boy is immediately interested in her. Actor Caleb McLaughlin participated in Dora and the Lost City (2019).

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

To close the group of protagonist friends, Dustin is one of the nerds and draws attention to his toothless smile, resulting from a genetic condition of the actor who still did not have teeth. The character is always among his friends to resolve fights and disagreements, and loves to make jokes.

From the second season, Dustin creates an unlikely friendship with Steve, a heartthrob teenager at the school where they study. Most of actor Gaten Matarazzo’s productions are related to Stranger Things, but last year he participated in the film Honor Society, available on Paramount +.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Max arrived in the second season of the series, transferred from another city. Aside from skateboarding, which gets attention from boys, she seems more reserved than most kids her age. She has a half-brother named Billy, a bad boy who bullies anyone he believes is inferior to him. The character gains more prominence in the fourth season, where she has a crucial role. Sadie Sink starred in several other productions after appearing on the series, such as the recent A Baleia (2023) and two films in the A Rua do Medo trilogy (2021).

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Steve Harrington is a popular teenager and, consequently, one of the most desired in the school. He dates Nancy and makes fun of different people like Jonathan Byers. As he becomes involved with the supernatural events taking place in the city, he transforms and begins to help, mainly, the children of the series. Actor Joe Keery also starred in Spree (2020).

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Jonathan Byers is an outcast teenager in high school. His passion for photography makes him a stranger to many his age. When his younger brother Will Byers disappears, he does everything he can to help his mother Joyce find out what happened to the boy. Throughout the search, he approaches characters like Nancy Wheeler, girlfriend of his classmate Steve. Actor Charlie Heaton participated in the films Marrowbone (2017) and As You Are (2016).

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Dedicated Nancy Wheeler starts the series as the perfect daughter of the family. She focuses on her studies and dates the most popular boy in school, Steve. As she begins to investigate her friend Barb’s disappearance, she begins to change and becomes available to fight and help the group. The actress who plays her, Natalia Dyer, participated in Hanna Montana: The Movie (2009).

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

His first appearance takes place in the third season. Robin is Steve’s co-worker at the Hawkins mall ice cream parlor and, at first, dislikes him because of his fame in high school. By helping Dustin and Steve, she finds herself involved with her friends’ investigation. Actress Maya Hawke is famous in the world of film before acting for being the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. In addition to her success on the series, she starred in Punishers (2022) and Little Women (2017).

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove

Billy enters the second season along with his sister Max. Despite not liking the girl and mistreating her, he is obliged to take care of her at school and give her a ride home. His past is marked by his father’s abuse and his mother’s death. He becomes the antagonist by disdaining classmates and affronting other boys such as Steve and Jonathan. Dacre Montgomery also acted in Elvis (2022) and Power Rangers – The Movie (2017).

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Considered the most darling of the public in the fourth season, Eddie is the leader of the Hellfire Club at Hawkins High, a group of players from the RPG Dungeons & Dragons in which Mike, Dustin and Lucas participate. However, at the time, the game was reputed to be satanic. In addition, Eddie is an electric guitarist and an avowed rocker. Throughout the season, he becomes involved in an event that marks the city. Actor Joseph Quinn also participated in the series Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019).

