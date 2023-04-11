Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Announces She’s Engaged

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, has announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi

This Tuesday, the 11th, Millie Bobby Brown (19) surprised his followers by making a special announcement on his Instagram.

The actress of the series Stranger Things revealed that she is engaged to the actor Jake Bongiovi (20), who is the son of the singer Jon Bon Jovi (61).

Millie posted a black and white photo of herself wearing a lace dress and holding a large diamond ring in her hands. Jake posed smiling hugging his beloved and wearing a polo collar shirt.

In the caption of the post, the interpreter of the character Eleven paraphrased the singer’s song Lover Taylor Swift (32): “I’ve loved you for three summers now, baby I want them all”.

The artist’s followers celebrated the news and congratulated the couple! “So cute”, commented one fan. And another follower wrote: “My God! Congrats Millie”.

With the announcement of Millie’s engagement, a pact that the actress had with her friend Noah Schnapp (18) is no longer valid. The friends who met on the set of Stranger Things revealed that they had agreed that if they weren’t married by age 40, they would get married.

The caption chosen by Millie for the announcement was curious, since this past weekend it was revealed that Taylor Swift ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

According to the American magazine People, the reasons for the end of the singer’s relationship with the actor would be their different personalities.