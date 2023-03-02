‘Stranger Things’ will win stage play; Check out the teaser!

Through Instagram, the Netflix announced that it is taking the universe of ‘Stranger Things‘ to the stage with the play titled ‘The First Shadow‘.

Set decades before the TV series, all that is known is that the plot takes place in 1959, “before the world turns upside down…”as the caption of the publication explains.

The attraction will explore the evolution of the telepath Henry Creel until he turns into Vecna, the great villain of the series.

Written by Kate Trefrywho is also an executive producer of the series, the play is directed by Stephen Daldry (‘The Crown’) and justin martin (‘Together’).

With its debut scheduled for this year, the attraction will be on display only at the West End theater, located in London, capital of England.

Check out the teaser and synopsis:

“Hawkins, 1959, an ordinary town with regular concerns. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister doesn’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family discovers that a new beginning isn’t so easy… And the shadows of the past reach a very long way”.

Six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which left a trail of terror and destruction in Hawkins, the group of friends is separated for the first time – while going through a turbulent period at school, which makes things even more difficult. In this vulnerable moment, an even more dire supernatural threat arises, posing a great mystery that may be the key to ending the horrors of the Upside Down.

