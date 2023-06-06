Strangers steal the chalice and consecrated wine from the church of Zonderskote: “the clergy had to use the Hoegaarden glass out of necessity” (Heist-op-den-Berg)

The parish community of Zonderschot (Heist-op-den-Berg) is outraged. Strangers stole the chalice, paten and supplies of holy wine from the church. Pastor Jeff Bates was forced to use a Hoegaarden glass during the Eucharist celebration on Saturday. Police has been informed.

The surprise for the weekly Saturday Mass in Zonderschot was unpleasant. Although at first glance there were no signs of a break-in, a number of liturgical attributes had gone missing from the church. “The chalice has a history we wouldn’t want to lose,” says Johan Kleutens of the Church Factory. “As for the rest, little of value appears to have been stolen: devotional candles and small bottles of light holy wine that are of little use. A filing cabinet was also broken into, but no money was in it. Other valuables were left untouched.” Was. “

Parishioners discovered the theft accidentally, and possibly too late. “In the meantime, we’re looking to see if we’ve overlooked anything,” Kluytens says. “How they got here is not yet clear to us. We work with keys that are basically secure. But a limited number of people have them. During the week, the church is hardly used and usually remains locked. So it may take a while before you can determine something like that. There are schools in the area, but when they close, there’s not a lot of social control anymore.”

dirty towel

Lector Greta Verschoren is also passionate about it. “The clergy had to use Hoegaarden glasses during the festivities,” she says. “And this during Pentecost weekend. We’re really not good at it. A dirty towel that I actually took home with me to wash, I have now put in a plastic bag. It seemed as if something untoward had happened to him. You never know if it has DNA attached to it. I leave it to the police.

Parishioners are at a loss regarding the motive of the criminals. He is hopeful that Pyala and Patton will soon be back in their places. “Hopefully the police will find out and figure out how the criminals got here,” says Cloutens.