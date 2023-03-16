Streamer Shroud and studio Splash Damage develop a survival game

Developer Splash Damage has announced a partnership with popular streamers Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek and Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball for an upcoming survival shooter.

Not much is known about the game at this time outside of the working title of Project Astrid. Splash Damage has created multiplayer for some of the massive Gears of War games, starting with the Gears of War 1 remaster and then continuing with the fourth and fifth in the series.

Considering they also helped create the PC multiplayer version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, their pedigree in this realm of gaming is well established.

A press release doesn’t give any more information about the game, but it does include several quotes from Shroud, Sacriel, and some of the developers about what this partnership means to them.

After playing games for 30 years, over 10 of those professionally, it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to create a game and I’m proud to say the day is finally here. Alongside the legend @shroudwe are working with @splashdamage to create our own survival game, Project Astrid. pic.twitter.com/7sTNMstKBq —Sacriel (@Sacriel) March 16, 2023

“This project means the world to me,” said Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek. “Chris and I have refined a vision for what’s next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we set out to build on it. We want to build the best survival game of all time, and with the brains of Sacriel and the team at Splash Damage, I know we can do it.”

Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball said: “This is a dream come true. Mike and I have been imagining a world where we help build the game that streamers and gamers love to play. Being able to run with a team as esteemed and experienced as Splash Damage is a privilege. In our work together to date, it’s clear to us that we truly are part of the team and well positioned to help make this dream a reality.”

Dave Miller, Head of Publications, said: “Working with Sacriel and shroud has given us a unique opportunity. This new era of Splash Damage is about doing things differently, but also taking ownership of the whole process; from concept to publication. Bringing the guys in right at the beginning of the process allows us to use their knowledge and experience, collaborating with them to make something truly unique in the genre.”

Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek started as a content creator in 2013 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and currently plays Valorant for the Sentinels and has 10 million followers on YouTube. Similarly, Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball started creating gaming content in 2012, but focused instead on the games that Project Astrid will possibly ultimately resemble, like DayZ and PUBG.