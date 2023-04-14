Streaming premieres from December 12th to 18th

The week that runs from the 12th to the 18th of December is full of premieres in the most varied streams. Here we list the main series and films that arrive on Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay, Apple TV+, HBO MAX. Disney+, Lionsgate+, Paramount+ It is Star+.

Series

DECEMBER 13: “Single, Alone and Desperate” – Season 2 (Netflix)

A new group of singles arrive on a desert island in search of true love. Will they find someone to enjoy a paradisiacal encounter with?

December 14: “THE HANDMAID’S TALE” – Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 (Star+)

The drama based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel of the same name, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, is the story of the dystopia of Gilead, a theocracy where the few fertile women left in the world are treated like breeding animals by authoritarian leaders. One of them is June Osborne (Emmy® and Golden Globe® award winner Elisabeth Moss), who narrates the story, a young woman who, under this new regime, was separated from her family and forced to live as a servant, with her new name Offred, at the home of one of the regime’s commanders, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

December 15: “EVERYTHING THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SAID” (Lionsgate+)

Three days before her wedding, Julia receives a call to inform her that her father Michel, as she had imagined, will not be attending the ceremony. For once, he has a good excuse: he’s dead. But the day after the funeral, Julia discovers that her father has one last surprise in store for her when a large wooden box is delivered to her – inside, a life-size android, copy of her father, containing her memories and a battery with duration of seven days, after which “Michel” will automatically shut down forever. The android convinces Julia to embark on a journey across Europe, as father and daughter, to make up for lost time. Thus begins a journey that will turn Julia’s life upside down. At its heart is the reconciliation of father and daughter and also the story of a first love – the kind that never dies.

DECEMBER 16: “Cozinha em Conta” (Netflix)

In this culinary competition, amateur cooks must impress a celebrity jury on a budget to take home a hefty sum of money.

DECEMBER 16: “Summer Job” (Netflix)

Ten participants from Generation Z embark on a dream vacation. But to stay in a luxury mansion and earn 100,000 euros, they have to work really hard.

DECEMBER 16: “Recruit” (Netflix)

A rookie CIA lawyer becomes embroiled in a dangerous international political plot when a former informant threatens to spill the agency’s secrets if she is not acquitted of a brutal crime.

DECEMBER 16: Cangaceiro do Futuro” (Netflix)

Newly hired by the CIA, a lawyer becomes embroiled in a world of international espionage when a former collaborator threatens to expose the agency's secrets.

Films

DECEMBER 14: “He Believes in Santa Claus!” (Netflix)

After five months of dating, Lisa discovers that Tom loves the holiday she hates the most. Can she give Christmas another chance in the name of love?

December 14: “See How They Run” (Star+)

Welcome to the greatest murder ever staged! It’s London’s West End in the 1950s, and plans for a film version of a blockbuster play have come to an abrupt halt after a key member of the crew is murdered. When exhausted Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Agent Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves in an intriguing enigma within the glamorous and sordid underworld of the theater. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize they are doing so at their own risk.

December 15: “THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN” (Lionsgate+)

Rachel, devastated by her recent divorce, fantasizes on her daily commute home to town about a seemingly perfect couple who live in a house the train passes by every day.

DECEMBER 16: “Conselheira do Amor” (Netflix)

Disguised as a private tutor and unbeknownst to anyone, Azra advises young students on the ups and downs of life and love.

DECEMBER 16: “BARDO, False Chronicle of Some Truths” (Netflix)

A Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker faces a dreamlike and introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and with his identity.

December 16: “SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION CANNOT BE TELEVISIONED)” (Star+)

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir Thompson, “Questlove”, presents a touching and powerful documentary. This is a film about music, but also about history, and was created out of an epic event that celebrated black history, culture and fashion.

