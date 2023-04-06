Streaming premieres from the 20th to the 26th of February

The week is full of premieres in the most varied streams

Here we list the main series and films that arrive on Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay, Apple TV+, HBO MAX. Disney+, Lionsgate+, Paramount+ It is Star+ in the week of February 20th to 26th, come check it out!

SERIES

Premieres February 22: “Três Vidas” (Netflix)

After discovering that she has identical twin sisters, a detective begins a dangerous journey to learn the truth about her past.

Premieres February 22: “The Walking Dead” – Season 11 (Netflix)

In the thrilling final season, the survivors face scarcity and mistrust as they face deadly dangers and the powerful Commonwealth.

Premieres February 23: “Outer Banks” – Season 3 (Netflix)

The Pogues head to the Caribbean and new territories in search of adventure, but end up getting involved in the dangerous search for the legend of a lost city.

Premieres February 23: “Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+)

The series starring Jeremy Renner, from the creator of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, where the incarceration business is the only thriving industry. Tackling issues of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series offers an austere look at his attempt to bring order and justice to a city that has neither.

Premieres February 24: “Who Are We Running From?” (Netflix)

Tormented by a painful past, mother and daughter live like fugitives, suspecting everyone who crosses their path.

Premieres on February 24: “Soltos em Salvador” – Season 3 (Prime Video)

Eight charismatic young people in a luxurious beach house in Florianópolis embark on a journey full of parties, fights, drama, fun and relationships.

Premieres February 24: “The Consultant” (Prime Video)

After an unimaginable tragedy at CompWare, a game studio located in downtown Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, arrives in town and takes charge.

Premieres February 24: “Liaison” (Apple TV+)

First Apple Original series, with dialogue in French and English, brings espionage and political intrigue. Cast includes César Award winner Vincent Cassel (for “Public Enemy #1,” also in “Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA winner Eva Green (“Casino Royale,” “Penny Dreadful,” “ The dreamers”).

FILMS

Premieres February 21: “Birds of Prey” (Prime Video)

Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain and police officer Renée Montoya form an unusual group of heroines. When a dangerous criminal begins wreaking havoc on Gotham, the five women must band together to defend the city.

Premieres February 23: “My Name Is Chihiro” (Netflix)

An irreverent former escort starts working at a restaurant in a small town on the coast and makes everyone who crosses her path happy.

Premieres February 24: “Ghost and the CIA” (Netflix)

Kevin’s family goes viral when they discover that a ghost named Ernest is haunting their new home. But when Kevin helps Ernest investigate the past, they all become targets for the CIA.

Premiere February 24: “Detective Pikachu” (Prime Video)

Detective Harry Goodman’s disappearance makes his son Tim go looking for him. Next to him he has Pikachu, his father’s former Pokémon partner, who recently lost his memory. Together, they roam the streets of the sprawling metropolis of Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live in harmony… for now.

Premieres February 24: “The Reluctant Traveler” (Apple TV+)

Travel series presented and produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (Best Actor in a Comedy Series for “Schitt’s Creek”) on journeys through some of the most beautiful and intriguing destinations in the world: Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States.

Premiere on February 25: “An Intern” (Prime Video)

Jules Ostin is the creator of a successful clothing selling site that, despite being only 18 months old, already has over two hundred employees. She leads a very busy life, due to the demands of her position and the fact that she enjoys keeping in touch with the public. When her company starts a project to hire seniors as interns, in an attempt to get them back active, it’s up to her to work with widower Ben Whittaker. At 70, Ben leads a monotonous life and sees the internship as an opportunity to reinvent himself. As much as he faces the inevitable clash of generations, he soon wins over his co-workers and gets closer and closer to Jules, who starts to see him as a friend.

Premieres February 25: “Dune” (Prime Video)

In the distant future, planets are ruled by noble houses that are part of an intergalactic feudal empire. Paul Atreides is a young man whose family takes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The sole source of the spice Melange, the most important substance in the cosmos, Arrakis proves to be a far from easy planet to govern.

Premieres February 25: “Bad Boys For Life” (Netflix)

It’s Marcus’ turn to enjoy his well-deserved retirement from the Miami Police Department. Before, he just needs to rid his partner Mike of a dangerous cartel.

Premieres February 25: “Little Women” (Netflix)

Determined to be independent in the 1860s, a writer recalls the ups and downs of the time she spent alongside her sisters and a friend.

