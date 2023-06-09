Streaming Tips #23 – Creed III, Avatar: The Way of Water and the Idol

Together streaming tips As FWD editors, we look at the new offerings from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, SkyShowtime and Disney+. If services like Apple TV and Videoland do anything good that week, we’ll report on that too. Many tips are based on preference, but we also take into account things like popularity or a specific location. As a result, many different types of films, cartoons, series and documentaries are discussed. If you have any streaming tips from last week, please share them in the comments!
Arnold (Netflix)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a special centipede: he was once a bodybuilder, and a successful one, before becoming a successful actor and enormously successful politician. In the documentary series Arnold, you get an inside look into the life of this special man who made the American Dream his own.
Tour de France: Au Coeur du Peloton (Netflix)
What drive to survive is to Formula 1, cycling must become Au coeur du peloton. This documentary series about the Tour de France follows seven teams of cyclists in the midst of the Tour. You can hear from Jonas Winggaard, Thibaut Pinot and Fabio Jacobsen about their experiences during the 2022 Tour.
Idol (HBO Max)
Singer The Weeknd has been promoting his ‘The Idol’ for months. It’s also not made in the least: the makers of Euphoria are behind this series, which unfortunately doesn’t score very well, but is very much talked about and therefore worth watching. At least the first episode which is now on the streaming service.
Beau and Mitchell in America (Videoland)
The United States of America was once a kind of promised land, but a lot has changed since then. In this series, US expert Mitchell Voss and presenter Beau Van Erwen Dorrance venture into the land of paradoxes. They do this by talking about politics, rich and poor, but also the glamor of Hollywood, sports and the beautiful nature of America.
Avatar: The Way to Water (Disney+)
It’s a long wait, but especially if you have a good television and a good sound system, it’s well worth it: Avatar: The Way of Water continues ten years after the previous film ended. Unfortunately, the Sully family is once again harassed by the human-derived Navi. They escape to a place where water plays a major role and James Cameron manages to bring that beauty into overwhelming computer-animated images.
Creed III (Amazon Prime Video)
Adonis Creed is back in this film as an old friend. Michael B. Adonis, played by Jordan, wants to move forward, not live in the past, but his past catches up with him. Can he handle confrontation in and out of the ring? How does this affect his family? Another great boxing film with beautiful slo-mo and a good story.