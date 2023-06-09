Streaming Tips #23 – Creed III, Avatar: The Way of Water and the Idol

Together streaming tips As FWD editors, we look at the new offerings from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, SkyShowtime and Disney+. If services like Apple TV and Videoland do anything good that week, we’ll report on that too. Many tips are based on preference, but we also take into account things like popularity or a specific location. As a result, many different types of films, cartoons, series and documentaries are discussed. If you have any streaming tips from last week, please share them in the comments!