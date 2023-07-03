Streaming Top 40: Guardian Angel Weeks 9 to 1

Marco Schuitemacher continues to rule the Streaming Top 40. Engelbewaarder is the most streamed track in our country for the ninth week.

There are some changes at the top of the Streaming Top 40. Engelbewerder is only his fifth No. 1 on the list, after nearly six months behind him. Previously, Ladada (Mon Dernier Mott) was 3 weeks, Flowers 10 weeks, Memory 2 weeks and Tattoo 1 week.

The overall top 6 is unchanged this week. The last time it topped the list was on October 29 last year when the entire top 7 remained at the position. Now the seventh place has been taken by Donnie and Chantal Janzen. Last week, Schultenbräu was the new supreme; Now and then the pair climbs up seven places to reach number 7. The biggest gainers on the list are Aranka, Becky G and Omega, who moved up ten places to number 19. On the opposite side, we give credit for the fastest dropper to Harry Styles. As It Was had benefited from their Dutch concerts in the previous week, but that effect has now worn off. The British singer has now dropped 18 places to be at number 36.

In the Global Top 40 we see four participants led by Jay Huss and Drake. Momodou Lamine Jalo is not only better known by the name J Hus, as meanwhile Bouff Daddy, JuJu J and Hitman Likman are just a few examples of the stage names he often uses. In 2019, he was the big surprise at the Drake concert at the O2 Arena. It is possible that this cooperation is also a consideration. Who Told You came in at number two the previous week, scoring his fourth British Top 10 hit and immediately setting his highest ranking. Drake is a little ahead in this regard as he has now scored his 13th British Top 10 hit. They debuted at number 21 on the Streaming Top 40 in the Netherlands.

