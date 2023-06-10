Streamz Series ‘2DEZIT’ Begins Recording Season 2: New Room, New Character?

Soon after the first season aired, it was announced that the youth series ‘2DEZIT’ would be continued on Streamz. Now the artists have also started recording.

2DESIT Considered the Flemish answer to the American HBO series Excitement and follows the story of a group of students. They pick up the thread in the second season and continue their search for love, friendship and self-growth with the necessary drinking and drugs. The gang moves into a new room and has a spare room. Indicating the entry of a new character.

The leading roles are still for (left to right) Lauren de Beau, Nidal van Rijn, Nathan Bouts, Niallote Roose, Jante D’Hoos and Ferre van den Broeck. , © Streamz

The leading roles are still for Ninalote Ros (Family), Nidal van Rijn (bittersweet sixteen), Nathan Bolts (Dansaertflamingen), Ferre van den Broeck (FOMO), Lauren de Beau and Jante D’hos. fell earlier this year 2DESIT It still awards as best novel in the Flemish online video award De Gemeise. Recording started late last week and will happen later this year 2DESIT Can be seen again on Streamz.

