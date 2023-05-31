Strike in Hollywood: The Rage of 11,500 Introverts

Under Meter-High Movie Posters casablanca, driving miss daisy And Lord of the Rings On the Walls of Warner Bros. Burbank studios hundreds of chanting writers walk by with raised strike signs: “You have incurred the wrath of 11,500 introverts.” And: “No wages, no pages.” This is the biggest strike by screenwriters since 2007-2008, when there was a 100-day strike. It is estimated that Hollywood is losing about $30 million a day due to the strike. Talk shows are dead, TV series are new game of ThronesSpin-off is delayed, like Blockbuster blade has been postponed. Shares of Netflix, Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros declined on the first day of the strike. Discovery, Paramount Global and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. And yet talks with the WGA are still dead after thirty days. It is expected to be the longest Hollywood strike ever.

In addition to the thousands of Writers Guild of America (WGA) members who gather at various locations in Los Angeles and New York, Burbank also plays host to well-known actors, directors, and producers. Everyone knows: It’s an important moment for all of Hollywood. Because if writers fail, there’s a good chance that other professional groups in Hollywood will be screwed as well.

Ration card

Writer Maya Houston stands among the striking crowd in Burbank. While her colleagues occupy the street in front of a studio entrance, she describes how dire the situation has become in Hollywood: “I co-wrote the second and third seasons of BatwomanBut this year I had to sign up for food stamps to make ends meet.”

Previously, there were two ways to make a living as a writer in Hollywood: You sold scripts to studios or you were hired as a permanent writer for a season on an existing project. But the rise of streaming services turned everything upside down. where the first author saved (Some sort of royalty) When their shows are rebroadcast, sold to other countries, or released on DVD, they now get nothing when a program catches on streaming. In addition, streamers introduced so-called ‘minirooms’, where a small group of writers wrote short seasons in a short amount of time and were not considered necessary on set.

Houston fears for her future: “Without on-set exposure to experienced writers, producers and showrunners, I would never have learned the skills to lead a series. It was the only way to have a viable career.” There is an even greater threat: artificial intelligence (AI).

Standing at the traffic light is WGA captain Christina Walker: “If we don’t all come together now and say ‘no’ to the studios, it could all be over. In the worst case, in twenty years everything will be AI and Only two or three people will be needed to run many shows. Then writers will only be allowed to make adjustments to AI-generated scripts.”

Among other things, the WGA screenwriter wants saved (even from streamers), a living income and a guarantee that the authors will not be replaced by artificial intelligence.

As WGA captain, Walker is tasked with ensuring security, order and information. “But my most important job is to keep the spirits up,” she shouts over the slogan and horn.

screenwriter of Arrow, The Flash and other Marvel and DC comic book productions. The topic of today’s strike is: Superheroes.

Walker: “Then you know famous people are coming. And that kind of theme makes it a little cozier, too.”

Sometimes the strike seems almost like a celebration. Affluent writers pay food trucks to come and make free lunches for the strikers. Big bands like Weezer and Imagine Dragons come to play short concerts. And in places that strike, familiar faces come and go, emphasizing the importance of writers to the creative process. Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Smith, Bob Odenkirk, Rob Lowe, Tina Fey, Susan Sarandon; It’s almost a statement if you don’t show your support.

And that support is desperately needed, as everyone expects the strike to last longer. At least until the 2007–2008 strike, which lasted 100 days and had a major impact on the release date and quality of major Hollywood productions such as the James Bond film. quantum of Solace, Many striking writers expect the strike to last more than half a year, perhaps even a year. The studios are not yet ready to accede to the demands. They have a long breather: It’s estimated that there’s still enough material on the shelf to keep theaters full for the coming year.

Meanwhile, WGA members are having a tough time. They cannot write, and their union expects them to show up at least a few hours a day to strike. Houston: “In the meantime, I started looking for jobs in a completely different industry to make ends meet”. for how long? She doesn’t know

actors strike

If the demands of the screenwriters are not met, there is a good chance that Hollywood actors will also go on strike. His contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) also expires on 30 June. And their demands are remarkably similar to those of screenwriters. Due to inflation and low compensation from streaming services, it is becoming increasingly difficult to make a living as an actor. And the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) also fears that AI technology will eventually be able to create movies that require no or fewer actors. In the strike’s fourth week, SAG asked its members to vote on whether or not they were prepared to strike if talks failed this summer.

If 160,000 SAG members join the 11,000 writers’ strike, Hollywood will come to a complete standstill. Many artists are already participating in the strike. “I ticked ‘yes’ in the vote for SAG,” said Sam Quasman, who was one of Donald Duck’s voice actors for 17 years and has come to Burbank to show his solidarity.

Many also support consumer script writers. Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav gave a speech at Boston University on May 21 and was booed by the graduating audience. “Pay your writers!”.

And sometimes the slogans here in Burbank are barely audible over the sound of respectable drivers. Christina Walker occasionally interrupts interviews to yell at cars honking at stoplights. “Yeah! Keep coming! Hon, do it, do it! I can’t hear you!”

She turns around: “A loud horn pierces the walls. They need to be there to be reminded that we are still here and will come every day.