Strong reaction from ‘Tota’ Medina when consulted by Olimpia arbitration

2024-01-28

In a match where they were better in chances generated, marathon It took a lot of hard work to carry Draw with Olympia (1-1) In the final stage of the matches for the Clausura 2023 date 2. Marathón’s coach, Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina, highlighted that the team could have scored much earlier than the goal scored by Uruguayan debutant Maximiliano Pérez (89′), given the chances they had. In turn, he described the excellent refereeing of Armando Castro who did not signal a clear penalty in favor of Purcellanes at the beginning of the second half.

– conference – Match analysis and evaluation This was a great result. We sometimes worked and sometimes had setbacks that a strong team like Olimpia can obviously cause. With our uniqueness, we were able to play our game and get a match tied which even seemed unfair, but these are the things in football. We curbed cross balls and aerial balls, which is his biggest asset. When we tried to play, we faced goals, like the block made by Menjivar in the first half, we had enough chances not to lose on the scoreboard. But that’s what Olympia has, you can’t ignore the 20 seconds because they’ll mark you out. What did they change for the second part? In the second half we knew we were going to take more risks than usual, but the changes we made allowed us to continue with our ideas and that led to us breaking even. We had to modify the plan and change the dynamics because of guys like Isaac (Castillo), Samuel (Elvir) and Tomas (Sorto), who moved the lines and suffocated Olimpia. We were able to score the first goal because we had clear chances. Highlights of the team’s good play The idea is that this game should be our identity on any court. We left the house and we did it in a good way. All this helped us try to strengthen ourselves mentally because we were losing at halftime and Olympia had some chances in the second half.

Troglio responds to the president of Olancho, talks about the bitter draw against Marathon and when will Andy Nazar make his debut?