Struggle Marine Daniel Penny, 24, charged in the death of homeless revolving door offender Jordan Neely Speaks

How did it work again? Oh yes, the media staged a hapless ‘Michael Jackson impersonator’, one insignificant detail of which was that he has already been arrested over 40 (!) times and still has an active warrant out for his arrest”felony chargesAgainst him on February 23rd, in the above video / was then killed on May 1st. there Marine Daniel Penny put him in a rear naked choke, According to witnesses, Nellie behaved “hostile and erratic” towards fellow passengers.

Yesterday he was formally indicted by a grand jury in New York for his involvement in Neely’s death. ,The exact allegations will not be revealed until Penny appears in court at a later date. Penny was initially arrested second degree murder charge.,

We hear his side of the story in the testimony below by Daniel Penny:

,(…) A man stumbled in, he seemed to be on drugs. The doors closed, he took off his jacket and threw it at the people sitting on my left. (…) he was crying. (…) The three main threats he repeated over and over were: “I’m going to kill you, I’m ready to go to prison for life. And I’m ready to die.” (…) It was a scary situation. (…) He was threatening. I’m 6″2 and he was taller than me. (…) I was scared for myself, but I looked around and I saw women and children, he was shouting these threats in their faces. I couldn’t sit still.

(…) People say that I was trying to kill him, which is not even true, I was trying to stop him. You can see in the video that the up and down movement of his chest is clearly visible, indicating that he is breathing. (…) Some say it’s about race, which is absolutely ridiculous. I didn’t see a black man threatening passengers, I saw a man threatening passengers, many of whom were people of color. The one person who helped stop Mr. Neely was a person of color.

(…) We were all scared. Mr. Neely was shouting in the faces of these passengers, and they looked terrified. Because there was no video of the start of the argument, these people were also afraid of being away from him. The videos didn’t start until they saw the situation was under control.

(…) I calibrated my grip based on the force it is applying. I was trying to keep him on the ground till the police arrived. I was praying that the police come and handle the situation.”

A donation page for Daniel Penney’s “has raised nearly $2.9 million so far”legal defense fund,

