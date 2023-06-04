StuBru presenter Thibault Christiansen became the victim of traffic aggression: “There was no reason”

On Wednesday morning, Studio Brussels presenter Thibault Christiasen fell victim to road rage. The accident happened on the highway around 4.30 am when he was on his way to work.

Christiansen was with a colleague and was driving at 120 kmph on the highway towards Brussels when he was suddenly vexed by another road user. A car stopped beside him. At one point he himself was behind a truck and couldn’t pass because that car was constantly in the left lane and wouldn’t let him. According to the presenter, it was about two young men who were laughing.

When he managed to escape, two men in another car started following him. In doing so, they briefly moved too close to its bumper and flashed their lights. Even when Kristiansen moved to the right lane, the unknown continued to head towards the tailgate. The unpleasant incident ends only 15 minutes later, and the two throw another can at his car.

Thibault arrived at VRT quite nervous and told his story on the radio. He found it remarkable that it happened so early in the morning. After all, there was no reason to react this way.