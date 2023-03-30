Students begin an educational adventure with Minecraft – Dependencies Newsletters

SEG project promotes motivation and creativity with a video game.

Nearly 2,000 students from the northern region are trained.

Dolores Hidalgo CIN, Gto. March 30, 2023.- The Secretary of Education of Guanajuato, in its region I, promotes the skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for close to 2 thousand primary and secondary students, who are participants in an educational adventure full of learning, through the program of Minecraft Education.

Expert teachers from the Microsoft Mexico team train 720 students from 31 elementary schools, as well as 1,217 students from 17 secondary schools participating in the program in synchronous and asynchronous mode: “Minecraft: explore, download, design and build new worlds ”, training process of four online sessions.

It should be noted that the nearly 2,000 students are from the northern region of the state, which includes the municipalities of San Diego de la Unión, Dolores Hidalgo, San Miguel de Allende, Ocampo and San Felipe.

The training of the program is the start of the project that the SEG will implement from March to June of this year, with a strategy integrated by eight scenarios with challenges focused on the STEAM areas; so that students learn and apply both knowledge, such as reading, mathematics, science and technology skills, in addition to strengthening creativity, problem solving and critical thinking.

Regarding the training on the Minecraft Education program, four sessions are covered for students with a duration of 1.5 hours each, a meeting held in the evening shift and with the possibility of accessing their recording, for those girls, boys and adolescents who cannot access at the established time, or, require or wish to see the session again.

These training sessions guide the use of the different tools and strategies so that the students can create their virtual universe and solve the challenges that will arise during the program with the formation of interactive communities and the exchange of knowledge through these technological tools.

It should be noted that the game is characterized by having commands that are easy to operate, but with the peculiarity of creating scenarios as complex as the player prefers; In addition, it is self-administered, in such a way that students can access it without difficulty, from home on a mobile device or tablet.

With the implementation of these actions, the SEG strengthens the Social Pact for Education, in the lines of educational recovery and learning; through strategies that promote inclusive, equitable and quality education with learning opportunities for all.