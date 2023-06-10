Students help with the construction of a football complex: “their help makes the building possible” (Westerlo)

The shell of the new sports complex of the football club Blauwovet Oval is ready. Many thanks to a group of students from the construction department of the Sint-Jozef Geil campus of the Kogeka school group. They are able to put into practice many of the techniques learned in school. “And we don’t have to break up again afterwards, like at school,” winks student Jel van den Berg.

The construction of a new canteen for the Blauvvoite Oval, with seven tailors and all kinds of additional classes in the basement began in September. A contractor looked after major works such as the outer walls, but it was then up to the students to show their skills.

“The interior walls, floors, formwork, heating preparations etc. Those people did a great job,” says Raf Verejn, chairman of the football club. “Partly because of the intense cooperation with the school, a construction project like this one becomes economically viable for provincial football clubs.”

led

According to Hans van Lommel of Cogeca, there are only winners in this story. “In school we use LEDs. It has nothing to do with lights, but it’s meant to be lifelike and sustainable. Of course there is practice in the workshop, but it’s also a great opportunity for students to work on a real construction project at a construction site.” It’s so much more enjoyable to be able to. If those people pass by this morning, they’ll undoubtedly think ‘I helped put that here’. The students’ last day of work ended with a small barbecue.”

The Chairman also thanks the volunteers who have rolled up their sleeves over the past period. “And thank you in advance for the efforts that will be made in the coming months. It is our ambition to have the new building in use at the start of the new football season in September.

The student and club boards have been testing the unfinished stand for some time. , © Mark Peters

The current canteen at Blauvoet Oval has been on the opposite side of the road for almost 40 years, next to the current A-terrace. “This residence is slowly becoming old,” says the chairman. “We have implemented sustainable techniques in the new premises, which means we are also fully up to date in terms of environment. The intention is not only to use the new building as a canteen, but also as a party space of sorts. There is also form, especially in the months without football, to which I want to add right away that this will definitely not be a party room.

irrigation

In the following months, not only the building has to be finished. Football grounds are also to be built. “The irrigation system for these farms is already in the ground and the light poles are in place,” explains Raf Verezon.

The first team of Blauvoet Ovel plays football in the 3rd Provincial. The club brings together fourteen teams in the competition, which corresponds to approximately 280 active players.

The soon to be abandoned club canteen may be given a new location which will benefit club life. The existing A-area will be a practice area until further notice.