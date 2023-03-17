Studies give their opinion of the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Currently the purchase process Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It has not been entirely easy, since there are some entities that do not want it to be carried out, this for reasons that they consider as a monopoly. However, not everything is bad, since in a new compilation of opinions with other companies, the response has been encouraging.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published the opinions of six development studies that believe that the acquisition proposed by Microsoft you must move on. Some of them decided to remain anonymous, but others like 4J Studios They gave their points of view regarding the million-dollar transaction that was proposed in 2022.

This was mentioned by the president and co-founder of 4J, Chris van der Kuyl, since they have had a certain approach with them because in the past they made the console versions of Minecraft:

During that multi-year period, Microsoft honored all elements of the agreements they inherited and also significantly extended our relationship to cover new formats, such as Nintendo Switch, as well as many other content enhancements.

This is the second answer from anonymous studies:

We believe that consumer tastes and preferences in the gaming space span a wide range of games and a wide variety of genres and platforms. As such, we do not believe that any title can be considered a ‘must have’ in the interactive entertainment market. In the context of these dynamics, and considering Microsoft’s stated commitment to make certain games available on all platforms, we do not believe that the proposed transaction will have a negative impact on consumers.

The following opinions follow this path in which reason is given to Microsoft, commenting that it could be the next step towards something big, and that the blocking attempts might feel overkill. It was not explicitly mentioned sonybut it is clear that they are the only ones who are looking for the closure not to take place.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: With these arguments in favor, it is possible that the CMA was more convinced to vote in favor. It seems that things will become clearer once an almost definitive answer is given in Europe in April.