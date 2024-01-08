Study finds receiving hospital care at home is safe and effective

TUESDAY, Jan. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) — It’s an approach that’s becoming more widespread: receiving hospital care at home.

A new study shows that people “hospitalized” at home fare at least as well as if they were admitted to the hospital for medical care.

Patients who receive hospital care at home have lower mortality rates and are less likely to suffer a shock that requires a quick return to the emergency room, according to a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Is.

“Hospital care at home appears to be significantly safer and of higher quality: You live longer, you are admitted less often, and you have fewer adverse events,” says researcher Dr. David Michael Levin, Mass. Clinical Director of Research and Development at General Brigham Healthcare Program at Home.

“If people have the opportunity to give this to their mother, their father, their brother, their sister… they should do that,” he said.

Hospital-level home care for Medicare patients became available in 2020, when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched the Acute Hospital Home Care Waiver Initiative as part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, thousands of patients have been treated at home instead of in the hospital at 300 Medicare-certified hospitals in 37 states.

The exemption will expire in December unless Congress acts, the researchers said in supporting notes.

“For decades, home hospice care has been offered around the world,” Levin said. “This is a critical moment in the United States where we may see a paradigm shift in the way a large portion of health care is provided.”

According to the American Hospital Association, due to technological advances, hospitals can provide an unexpectedly wide range of services at home.

People can receive sophisticated X-ray images and heart scans at home, be treated with intravenous medications, receive samples for laboratory tests, and receive food and medications at their bedside.

In this study, Levin and his colleagues decided to examine how well patients across the country fared receiving hospital care at home.

They analyzed Medicare claims from approximately 5,900 patients across the United States who received home care under the rebate program. The claims were submitted between July 2022 and June 2023.

The researchers found that the patients treated at home were significantly sicker and had more medically complex conditions.

About 43 percent had heart failure, another 43 percent had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), 22 percent had cancer and 16 percent had dementia.

However, researchers found that the mortality rate among patients treated at home was 0.5 percent, and only 6 percent had to return to the hospital for care, the results show.

Patients also did well at home after home care ended.

Within 30 days of discharge from home hospitalization, about 3 percent required admission to a nursing facility, another 3 percent died, and about 16 percent required readmission to the hospital.

These numbers are also better than clinical trials of the home hospitalization pilot program launched by Brigham Health in 2018 and 2020.

According to an American Hospital Association fact sheet, those trials found that the 30-day readmission rate for hospital-bound patients living at home was 7 percent, compared with 23 percent for hospitalized patients.) Only 7% occurred at home. Patients had to be taken to the emergency room.

“There are many reasons why we believe home care is superior to hospital care,” Levin said.

It makes the transition easier for people when they finish being hospitalized, “as we show patients how to care for themselves at home, where they are also more likely to stay upright and walk more.” ,” They said.

Managing a person’s medical treatment at home gives health professionals insight into their life, including things that may impair their health.

“For example, we can talk about the patient’s diet in the kitchen or we can connect the patient to resources when we see that the cupboards are empty,” Levin said.

The study also found that the outcomes of hospital care at home did not differ based on a person’s race or ethnicity, or whether they had a disability.

“It was reassuring to see that there were no clinically significant differences in outcomes between underserved populations, because we know there are huge disparities in outcomes for traditional hospitalizations,” Levin said. “This shows that hospital at home can really reach a diverse group of patients and families.”

The findings were published on 8 January.

Source: Mass General Brigham, press release, January 8, 2024