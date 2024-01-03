Study shows moths are not attracted to light as previously thought

(CNN) — It’s not unusual to see groups of moths and other insects circling around a porch light or utility pole at night, but the reasons they’re there are probably a lot different than most people realize, according to a new study.



In fact, the insects are not attracted to the glow like “moths to the flame,” as the old saying suggests, but rather they are trapped in a disorienting orbit around the artificial light, scientists report in the academic journal Nature. According to a study published on January 30. Communications.

The researchers used motion capture cameras and filming with infrared light so as not to disturb the creatures’ vision, to show that when the insects fly around a light source, they arch their backs toward the light and move their Keep the body in that direction. According to the study, while maintaining this orientation, the stranded creatures formed strange orbits and steering patterns.

The researchers write that it is important to better understand the effects of artificial light on these winged creatures, as light pollution plays an increasingly important role in the decline of global insect populations.

Artificial light confuses nocturnal insects

When artificial light does not interfere, nocturnal insects keep their backs to the brightest direction, which is usually the sky or the ground.

This evolutionary trick has helped insects know which direction is up and remain level during their night flights. However, when the insects pass near an artificial light source, they become confused and believe that the artificial light is the sky, according to study co-authors, an entomologist and postdoctoral researcher in the department of bioengineering at Imperial College London. Author Samuel Fabian explains.

“The insects in the air themselves don’t know what the upward direction is, they don’t have a very good way of measuring it. … They assume the light is the upward direction, but they’re wrong. And if you bend, They’ll create weird steering patterns, in the same way that if you ride a bike and lean to one side, you’ll have to turn in a big circle, everything will get a little weird,” explains Fabian.

revolve, stop, reverse

The team of researchers collected hundreds of slow-motion videos capturing the behavior of butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, dragonflies and damselflies. Insects appear to be attracted when they pass near a light. Most of the subjects in the study systematically turned their backs toward the light, even though they were unable to maintain flight by doing so.

“Maybe when people notice it, like around their porch light or streetlight, they start flying straight toward it, but they don’t,” Yash Sondhi, co-senior author of the study, said in a news release. Don’t do it.” Postdoctoral researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History. Sondhi contributed to the research when he was a biology doctoral student at Florida International University in Miami.

The study team captured the behavior of butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, dragonflies and damselflies. The oleander hawkmoth was one of the exceptions to the light-oriented behavior observed in the laboratory. Credit: Sam Fabian



It was observed that most of the people involved in the study had their backs tilted towards the light. An atlas insect is shown. Credit: Sam Fabian



The team observed three common reactions of insects to the light source: circling around the light, stopping (which caused the insect to suddenly rise above the light), and turning, in which the insect turned over and fell into the light. Soil.

Fabian points out that some fast-flying insects, such as dragonflies, orbit the light for minutes at a time.

In one experiment, researchers simulated the night sky by shining light on an upward-facing white sheet and found that insects were able to navigate beneath it without any problems. If the insects had naturally sought light, Fabian said, they would have hit the bedsheet.

“The behavior of flying insects in the presence of artificial light near the ground is not uniform and is surprisingly complex, which has not been well documented before,” explains Floyd Shockley, director of collections in the Department of Entomology at the National Archives. ” archive. Washington Smithsonian Natural History.

“The insects do not fly directly toward the light, but rather orient themselves so that they remain perpendicular to it, creating the illusion of attraction,” Shockley, who is not involved with the study, says by email.

More Theories About Strange Behavior

Previous theories about why many insects fly erratically around light sources include the idea that they are attracted to heat and that creatures, particularly those that lived in ancient caves and tree burrows, consider That the source of light is their escape route. Outside.

The most common is that insects mistake the light for the moon, which they use as a compass. But since insects do not fly directly toward the light and this behavior has also been observed in species that are not migratory or do not use a compass, these old theories no longer seem possible, Fabian says.

Entomologist Jason Dombrowski, manager of the Cornell University Insect Collection and Insect Diagnostic Laboratory, said, “I think the biggest hurdle in solving this over such a long period of time is dealing with low-light conditions, small animals, and high-speed and unpredictable movements. ” , who did not participate in the study. “The results speak for themselves. They make a very compelling argument that, you know, we can reject many other theories, at least in general.”

Reduction in light pollution and insects

The world has experienced massive “night loss”: scientists reported in November 2017 that light pollution has increased at a rate of 2.2% annually, including the world through the first calibrated satellite radiometer for nighttime light. The brightness has been analyzed.

According to March 2022 research cited by the National Wildlife Foundation, increased artificial lighting has a number of harmful effects on wildlife, such as habitat loss and fragmentation.

The authors of the new study pointed to light pollution as a growing cause of the insects’ decline, citing a September 2020 report that found artificial light affected the moths’ reproductive behavior and larval development.

Dombrowski said the new findings could help conservation by boosting research on how to reduce the effects of light pollution on insects. “I always defend that if the light does not contribute anything, it should be turned off.”