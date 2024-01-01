Study shows treatment of hearing loss reduces risk of premature death by 24%

(CNN) — Your health resolutions for the New Year may include getting tested to see if you need hearing aids.

Using hearing aids when needed may help protect you from premature death, according to a new study published this Wednesday in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal.

“We found that people who used hearing aids had a 24% lower risk of mortality,” said Dr. Janet Choi, assistant professor of clinical otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at the Keck University School of Medicine in Southern California. An otolaryngologist at Keck Medicine of USC.

The study analyzed data from 10,000 people (more than 1,800 of whom were identified as having hearing loss) and tracked their mortality between 1999 and 2012.

According to the research, about 237 people with hearing loss reported using hearing aids at least once a week, while 1,483 reported never using hearing aids.

The study showed that there was no difference in the risk of death during the research period between those who occasionally used hearing aids and those who never used them, but the risk was significantly lower among regular users.

And according to the study, the risk of mortality was lower for hearing aid users regardless of factors such as age, ethnicity, income, education, medical history and degree of hearing loss.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, about 30 million people ages 12 and older in the United States have hearing loss in both ears.

But according to the authors of an April study, only 15% of people who could benefit from hearing aids are actually using them.

“The new study underscores the important role of addressing modifiable risk factors not only for immediate health benefits, but also as a powerful strategy for improving longevity and overall well-being,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, MD, scientist at the Rush Institute. Is.” Healthy Aging, via email. Holland was not involved in the investigation.

Fortunately, over-the-counter, self-fitting hearing aids are now available, and an April study shows they can be as effective as those fitted by an audiologist.

Why are hearing aids so useful?

The latest study adds further support to the understanding that hearing loss and longevity are linked, but there are still questions about why that is, Choi said.

“This is an association study. “We didn’t really look specifically at the mechanisms behind these associations,” he said.

But there are some hypotheses about why the link between hearing aids and longevity exists.

Previous studies have shown an association between hearing loss and frailty, and there is evidence that untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, dementia and decreased physical activity and cognitive function, Choi said.

“There are also some studies that show that hearing loss (not getting enough sound) can have negative effects on brain structures,” he said.

get a checkup done

A growing body of research shows that if you notice a difference in your hearing, you should get it checked, Choi said.

“Hearing loss should not be counted as something related to a normal part of aging for which nothing can be done,” he said. “More studies will be published that will show that hearing aids Are useful and have positive effects. And we all know that, at the end of the day, it really helps with communication and quality of life for patients.

If you have hearing problems, Choi said, at least try hearing aids, especially with significant improvements in technology.

“Many people don’t use hearing aids because they don’t want to look old,” he said. “They don’t want to be associated with disability, but it really doesn’t have to be that way.”

It’s important to be proactive when it comes to addressing health risks, Holland said, especially when they can be easily modified like hearing aids.

Work closely with your doctors and stay in control by monitoring your sleep, exercise, nutrition, alcohol consumption, blood pressure and blood sugar for a longer, healthier life, he said.

“By fostering a partnership with your healthcare provider and adopting a lifestyle that prioritizes these factors, you empower yourself to build a strong foundation for lasting wellness and vitality,” Holland said.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify the source of the percentage of people using hearing aids.