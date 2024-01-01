Studying MIR with friends, a recipe for maximizing concentration

The weather does not spare a single day, and on January 20 the time is approaching zero. With this, around 14,000 candidates mir 2024 They are immersed in the final stages of studying for an exam that, if all goes well, will change the course of their lives forever.

This is the situation in which Blanca finds herself, having started preparing for the exam. Specialized Health Training (FSE) Last June, right after graduating in medicine. He wanted to look back and analyze these months in retrospect and tell us what his perceptions were a few weeks before the appointed day.

Worst moments while studying MIR

The path is long and not at all easy. He admits that this has happened many times has entered the “negative loop” About intrusive thoughts: “Oh God, I’m doing so bad, I have to repeat MIR, I don’t like it,” she said to herself in the worst moments. “I think that It’s never been this bad in my life Regarding studies. When you fail, your results get worse as a result: you study worse and the simulation comes out even worse,” he says.

He doesn’t hesitate even for a moment when he says this The most complex situation was during November and December, The last month of the year was one reason for this stagnation and frustration For him, since “much time had passed, but there was still much time left.” She declares that stage to be “the worst moment” of the entire preparation, because, as she herself recalls, “I was tired but at the same time I still saw him from a distance.”

till accumulated fatigue Another important factor adds: the days are shorter and it gets dark earlier. He winter time change had a significant impact on moodBecause of the lack of sunlight hours he began to feel that his study time was quickly ending.

Study MIR with friends

But in the toughest moments he always has a shoulder to cry on, or rather, he has two shoulders best friends from college, who are also going to take the MIR 2024 exam. In the ‘final sprint’ weeks they have decided to study ‘as a team’ and complement each other. “We go over everything together, out loud, because at this point we we’re so tired it’s good to be with someone When you became unmotivated it pulled you in, and vice versa,” he says.

And these moments so close to the test are for him the true ‘long distance race’ for which he would not have had enough strength had it not been for his friends. Since they started the last round after Christmas Day, they perceived that self-care time had “disappeared”, limited to the moments before going to bed. “I don’t do anything and I practically don’t go out, because I think so In this lap you have to push ‘full’” he explains. He sees these last few days as an opportunity Explain all the concepts that oppose you And make them clear. “It’s a month that goes by fast “The award is the most important thing.”He assures.

The sacrifice during these weeks of celebration has also been notable, because despite your academy having Christmas and New Year holidays, during the rest of the days “you see how your family and friends get together, work, and you don’t Let’s see,” he tells us. But it hardly takes him long to remember his goal, for he always remembers that “it is only a year, and it will pass as happily as possible.”

Medical vs Surgical Specialties

When it comes to allocating a space, your preferences have a wide but defined range of possibilities. “I only know what I want A medical specialty, not surgery“, she says in a clear and forceful tone. Having multiple options in mind is a source of relief for her, because “it doesn’t affect you” and hence, “the chances of retaking the exam are less.” Similarly, this present It’s time to focus on and do your best in studies.