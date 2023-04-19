Stunfisk Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO: date and times

Niantic has given the first details of the Stunfisk Limited Research Dayan event of Pokémon GO which is celebrated during the month of April of 2023. As its name indicates, Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk They are the protagonists of this mini-event. Below we leave you with all the information of interest, including when is celebrated, At what time is it and How to take part:

Stunfisk Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO: date and how to participate

Stunfisk Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO takes place on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 2PM (local time) to 5PM (local time). Stunfisk and Galar Stunfisk are the featured Pokémon of this Pokémon GO mini-event.

Official Artwork of Stunfisk Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO

As usual, it is a free event open to all playersso we do not have to worry about having to make a disbursement to participate.

Official Infographic for Stunfisk Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO

Below we leave you with all the information of interest about this Stunfisk Limited Research Day:

Stunfisk and Galar Stunfisk are the featured Pokémon and will appear more frequently Like wild pokemon. Besides they can be Shiny/Variocolor .

As a bonus of the event, we have higher chances for Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk to be Shiny/Variocolor .

there will be a new Temporary Investigation free.

The following wild pokemon will be available during the event: sandshrew (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Diglett (can be Shiny/Variocolor), flirt (can be Shiny/Variocolor), swinub (can be Shiny/Variocolor), phanpy (can be Shiny/Variocolor), larvitar (can be Shiny/Variocolor), number (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Barboach (can be Shiny/Variocolor), balty (can be Shiny/Variocolor), hippopotamus (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and Drilbur (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

