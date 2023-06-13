STVV wants to play an exhibition match against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in Diest, but the city refuses.

STVV will play against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley this summer (on 22 July), but no venue has yet been found for that exhibition match. The Canaries wanted the match to take place at the stadium of neighboring KFC Diest, but the city denied that request.

The company would like to play a warm-up match against Sint-Truiden, but not on the artificial turf ground in Steyn. In search of an alternative in the field, STVV ended up at the Warandesstadion of the third national KFC Diest.

Warande Stadium in Diest. , © LWH

The Limburgers submitted an application to the city in vain. “The main reason is that it is impossible to guarantee safety,” says Mayor Christophe de Graaf. “The stadium simply does not meet the many technical obligations to receive as many people as possible and especially to receive such clubs and to separate supporters as much as possible.”

A lot of supporters are expected for the exhibition game and the KFC Diest Stadium has a capacity of 8,000 fans, but it is very old. The city has plans to build new sports infrastructure at Warande city park, including a new soccer facility. In the meantime STVV will have to find another stadium to allow matches.