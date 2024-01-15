Suarez and Messi beat Orlando City

After one win and one draw at the start of the campaign, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were in charge of guiding the Fort Lauderdale franchise in the ‘Clasico del Sol’ against Orlando City in the second week. major league soccer 2024 , It is true that the leader of this team is Messi, but it was the ‘9’ who drove the victory to a great extent against the arch rival.

Starting with the fact that the Herons largely outscored the teams led by Colombian Oscar Pareja in the first half, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s team Enjoyed a great performance in front of their fans at Chase Stadium and now they are forced to continue the performance In the following matches of the season.

Pedro Gallese’s goal in the fourth minute was quickly wasted thanks to Suárez’s header at the near post, assisted by Julian Gressel on the right., As already mentioned in another piece from Diario AS, Uruguay’s long-awaited debut against rival Goal in the North American league This is very important for what comes in other competitions.

You may be interested in – Four years ‘in pink’ in Miami

After his first goal in MLS, it did not take long for ‘El Pistolero’ to come up with a new score, so now he has recorded his first double with Inter Miami. Pink organization appeared to be tied at 2-0. After a new combination between the Uruguayan and Gressel, where the ’24’ did not hesitate to give him the ball in the center of the field, so that the 37-year-old passed to Gallese with his left foot (11′).,

After Suárez’s two goals, the party was already well underway, as in addition to his official debut, Messi delighted the fans with individual actions and an attempted free kick in which the Peruvian goalkeeper saved Orlando. The great Uruguayan footballer’s second assist in North America was a pass to Robert Taylor, who finished completely alone at 3-0 (29′).,

Messi’s double contribution to the party from Chase Stadium

There was no change in the complement and despite the arrival of footballers such as Nicolás Lodeiro or Luis Muriel, Inter Miami won against Los Leones. The person participating in the game cannot be anyone else, Therefore, with the help of Suarez, Messi also scored two goals in Fort Lauderdale. Argentina star registers four doubles at Herons,

The first goal came after a wallop between Suárez and Jordi Alba, with the winger close to scoring, but Jansen denied him the position. On the reversal of the said occasion, Messi controlled his chest and sent an intelligent pass to Gallese and Rodrigo Schlegel could not stop him., At the end, The Inter Miami captain made it 5–0 with a fresh assist from Luis Suárez and a header at the second post that gave the Peruvian goalkeeper no chance.,

Change louis muriel (45′, Duncan McGuire), Nicolas Lodeiro (45′, Wilder Cartagne), kyle smith (57′, Rafael Santos), ramiro enrique (57′, Ivan Angulo), david ruiz (66′, Julian Gressel), Leonardo Campana (66′, Luis Suarez), Felipe Martins (72′, Martin Ojeda), sergey krivtsov (77′, Tomas Aviles), jean mota (78′, Diego Gomez), noah allen (78′, Nicolas Freire) Target 1-0, 3′: Luis Suarez2-0, 10′: Luis Suarez3-0, 28′: robert taylor4-0, 56′: messi5-0, 61′: messi leaves Referee: Jaime Herrera

VAR Referee: Sandro Meira Ricci

Robin Johnson (32′, yellow) diego gomez (50′, yellow) Leonardo Campana (82′, yellow) noah allen (85′, yellow)