Sublime, Emily Ratajkowski Adopts a Retro and Refreshing Hairstyle

In Paris to attend the Fashion Week show, the model appeared with an ultra glamorous hairstyle, far from her usual style.

After 8 busy days, Paris Fashion Week came to an end this Tuesday, March 6. If designers presented their collections for the fall-winter 2024-2025 season, our favorite celebrities were also great sources of inspiration for our future beauty looks. Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni and Penélope Cruz have all worn the major trends of the moment. Present in the capital, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski appeared with a glamorous and rejuvenating hairstyle: permed curls.

Discover Box by ELLE No. 3: The ELLE editorial team’s favorite spring selections in a limited edition box; + Buy 325€ worth of products now from 39€!

Rachput/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A hairstyle that saves years

Far from the sleek and strict blow-drying that we are used to seeing on red carpets, curly hair gives the wearer a slightly rebellious and refreshing side. We clearly remember our high school years and our daughters who wore their big Carrie Bradshaw-style curls in “Sex and the City.” If it is now possible to choose salon services capable of creating beautiful curls in a semi-permanent way, the curling iron is the best option for those who want to adopt this hairstyle for the evening.