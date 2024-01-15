Subscription-based beauty therapy comes to Spain: this is how it works and why it is the most economical way to stay beautiful all year round

Digital newspapers and magazines, the gym you’re a member of, Spotify, Amazon Prime, beauty boxes or platform streaming These are some examples of companies that have chosen Subscriptions as a business model, Everyone knows its operation: you pay a fixed fee every month to be able to enjoy certain content, services and/or products throughout the year.

Well, this concept has reached the world of beauty with Templa, an innovative space of 400 meters2 and is the leader in Spain in offering aesthetic medical procedures and relaxing experiences welfare By subscription.

Located on Genova Street in Madrid, Templa was born with two very clear objectives: on the one hand, to make affordable access to quality medical-aesthetic treatments and, on the other hand, to facilitate its continuity. In short, democratize beauty. as he tells us Founder and CEO Christina Lopez Meza, “Self-care and well-being are part of people’s lives and we must stop treating them as a luxury.” We believe that medical-aesthetic treatments should become more standardized and accessible to all.

Courtesy of Templa

With this idea in mind, Christina has brought together a distinguished team of professionals and experts in various fields and the most cutting-edge techniques and technologies in the market, such as high intensity radio frequencyThe electrostimulationThe shock wavesHe fractional laserFacial mesotherapy with L, vitamins, Hormone therapy or collagen stimulation, Therefore, its menu of services is very complete and includes facial, body and hair treatments, personalized nutrition programs, massages, hair removal, cosmetology and nutritional supplements.

Temple has it Five Membership Plans So you can find the one that best suits your needs and budget Essential for Golden Pass (€362/month) (€92/month). All include, at a minimum, a treatment of your choice and interesting discounts on other services on the menu. Also, if your schedule is always full and you find it difficult to find some free time for yourself, don’t worry as there is an express bar at the center where half-hour treatments are done with optimal results.