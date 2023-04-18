Succession Sequel Season 4 Hits Another Big Series Audience for Episode 4

Succession Create a new crowd talent this week.

The fourth episode of the final season paved the way for another high-rated series with 2.6 million people watching via HBO Max and linear broadcasts on Sundays.

Total viewership is up 4% from last week’s 2.5 million views and up 11% from the 2.3 million views of the season four premiere episode. According to HBO, the Season 4 premiere drew nearly 8 million viewers.

This is the third time that Succession attracted a record crowd this season. The second episode was the only one so far that did not increase in ratings week after week, as around two million people watched it on the same day.

Premiere of a film Succession It was a 62% increase compared to the 1.4 million views for the Season 3 premiere in October 2021. At the time, it marked the best overnight viewing of any HBO original series since the May 2020 launch of HBO Max. .

SuccessionHer fandom also helped attract a strong audience for her debut. barrylast season. Led by Bill Hader, the series debuted with two episodes on Sunday. The first episode secured around 710,000 viewers on HBO Max and linear streams. According to HBO, this is the show’s highest same-day audience since the season two finale. The second episode saw around 550,000 viewers.

season 2 of barry It was by far the most watched in terms of same-day viewership. The season, which aired in 2019 ahead of its HBO Max debut, averaged 1.6 million viewers per episode on HBO. The Season 2 finale was attended by 2.7 million viewers (up from 774,000 at the Season 1 finale), but also had a prequel to the final episode of the series. The Game of Throneswhich was watched by an estimated 19.3 million people.

Season 3 dropped dramatically in linearity, as viewers could access the episode at the same time it aired. Viewing metrics for Season 3 are not readily available.

The Royco family saga begins to unfold with the imminent sale of the Waystar Royco media conglomerate to technology visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). The prospect of a seismic sale stirs existential anxiety and a family divide among the royals: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor ( Alan Tuca). Hopefully, a Roy-style power struggle will ensue as the family weighs a future in which its cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession It has 13 Emmys, including the winning second and third seasons for Outstanding Drama Series, which premieres in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, produced and hosted the series. EPs also include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Gene Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roach, Scott Ferguson, John Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

In season 4 of barryCosino (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has dire consequences. The cast also includes Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Goldberg. Hader and Alec Berg are the creators and executive producers of the series. barry It received a total of 44 Emmy nominations and nine wins in its first three seasons.

new episodes of Succession Premieres Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on HBO Max. new episodes of barry Follow at 10 pm EST/PT on HBO and 10 pm EST/7 pm PT on HBO Max.