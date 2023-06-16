Sugar Jackson in hospital after collision, no vital organs hit (Antwerp)

Renowned Antwerp boxer Sugar Jackson (42) suffered ribs, bruises and hip injuries in a serious traffic accident in Wommelgem on Wednesday evening, his wife says. last news,

Sugar Jackson Osei Bonsu was on his way to boxing training on Wednesday evening when a serious traffic accident occurred on Herentalsbahn. The 42-year-old Antwerp former European boxing champion drove down the Welkomstraat towards Herentalsbaan, where his vehicle was hit by another car. After the collision, Jackson’s car collided with another car after stopping. The boxing champion was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters, he was transferred to the University Hospital in Edgum but was not in danger.

Read this also. Renowned former boxer Sugar Jackson seriously injured after crash in Wommelgem

In last news Tells his wife, Tania de Meyer, that she was conscious when police contacted her when she arrived at the hospital. “He has bruises on his ribs and back,” she says. “His hip is hurting too, it must be a bit broken. But vital organs were not hurt. There is no scratch mark on his head. He was very lucky. It is not yet clear when the former boxing champion will be allowed to leave the hospital.

Picture. Sugar Jackson seriously injured in crash: how a Ghanaian ‘outcast’ became Antwerp’s most popular man

The exact circumstances of the accident and who may be at fault are being investigated. On Wednesday evening a traffic specialist from the Minos Police Zone came to the scene to make the necessary determinations.