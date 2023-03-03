Suicide Squad Ayer Cut May Be Released By DC Studios

Director David Ayer shows hope with release of Suicide Squad Ayer Cut after conversation with James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios.

On your account twitterAyer spoke about the conversation he had with the co-CEO of dcnauta studio when responding to a follower who commented that he didn’t see him very calm with Gunn regarding the Ayer Cut.

“I spoke to him (James Gunn) a little while ago. All with patience. He has the right to assemble his new universe before visiting the past. Cheer up. Good things are coming ;)”, wrote the filmmaker.

With this statement, David Ayer indicates that James Gunn left open the possibility of the Ayer Cut being released in the future or even guaranteed that the final cut of the Suicide squad will actually be released.

The Ayer Cut would feature several new scenes with the Joker from Jared Letowhich ended up being cut from Suicide squad for the Warner Bros. for being too violent, and with the Batman of ben affleckwhich would deepen his relationship with the Joker.

Ayer’s Cut would also show different scenes and directions for the Suicide Squad team, in particular for Deadshot of Will Smith and for Harley Quinn Margot Robbie.

Would you like to watch the Ayer Cut? Comment below in our comment block.

While it’s unknown if the Ayer Cut will actually be released, you can watch Suicide squad on streaming service HBO Max.

This version of the feature, released in 2016 in theaters, is also directed by David Ayer, but has great interference from Warner, who asked Ayer to redo parts of the original cut of Suicide squad original (the Ayer Cut) because it was considered too dark.

follow the dc legacy and learn everything about the dcnauta universe.

Take the opportunity to watch the trailer for the highly anticipated film The Flash

Listen to LegadoCast:



