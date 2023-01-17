Suicide Squad Leak Confirms Battle Pass And Cosmetics

One of the most anticipated video games of this year is undoubtedly Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new Rocksteady game set in the universe of Batman Arkham games for Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC. However, expectations have decreased a bit thanks to a leak, as it was confirmed that the game will have a Battle Pass or Battle Pass.

An image of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was leaked today, showing us the game’s title screen and revealing some of the menus that Rocksteady implemented. One of these menus is the Battle Pass menu, which confirms that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a battle pass.

Some of the menus that we can see on the leaked Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League title screen are the Squad menu, which looks like the lobby of a current multiplayer title like Fortnite; Looks, where we could modify the appearance of our characters; Loadout, to choose the equipment and weapons that we use; Talents, Social, Store, Codex, Options and Battle Pass.

According to VGC sources, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass will focus on cosmetics, which would cover both character and item aspects. Also, the items that appear to be some sort of currency in the leaked menu would be XP used to level up characters, unlocking new abilities, and building a unique playstyle for each player.

The VGC source, which is reportedly involved in the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, clarifies that we don’t start the game weakened, but “you start off great and can get ridiculous, like in Batman: Arkham Knight.” Being a game made by the same developers, it is expected to see an evolution to the mechanics proposed in the Batman Arkham trilogy.

At the moment Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does not have a release date, but it is expected to arrive on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC in the first half of 2023.