Summary | League of Legends 13.1B Patch Notes

Welcome to the detailed and easy to understand summary of the 13.1B patch notes for League of Legends! Before going any further with this roundup, it’s important to talk about what’s been going on these days and why this isn’t officially patch 13.2.

A week ago, Riot Games informed that he had received a cyber attack that violated, not only their security, but also the work with the title. Although they assured that no information had been stolen from their players, they had stolen company codes.

Specifically, LoL source code, TFT and legacy content were stolen, plus they were extorted to pay, which they did not accept. All this had as a result that the plans that were had with the following updates were delayed.

For this reason, content such as Ahri’s AAS was delayed and did not arrive in this patch, which is why they will probably delay the following weeks of content, this added to the apologies they gave a few days ago. Out of respect for what happened, we’ll be more concise and direct with the changes in this update.

Patch Notes 13.1B

Speaking directly from the 13.1B patch notes, the update brought a total of 13 changed champions, 10 nerfs, and 3 buffs. Probably, the low amount comes due to all the problems that the developer of the title has had.

Together with these changes, in addition to bringing adjustments to ARAM, they made item upgrades in a different way: they divided them by roles. Adjusted certain brawler items, adc items, and items with a Grievous Wound effect, plus a list of changes on their own.

Finally, speaking of the aspects, the second batch of the beginning of the Chinese year arrived, with the Emperors and Lunar Guardians. A total of 6 skins arrived yesterday for this new patch, as the start of the 2023 season.

We hope that everything that happened with Riot Games can be fixed and from here we send you the best wishes to cope with the problem. Getting back to business, it’s time to talk about the adjusted champions in the League of Legends 13.1B patch notes.

The ones that don’t shine

We will start with the nerfs, which are the ones we had the most in the last update. In this case, there were a total of 10 affected champions. Among them some acquaintances, others, not so much.

gangplank Pirate had AD growth and E bonus damage per crit reduced. Those barrels were very strong.

heimerdinger The bobblehead genius has had his turrets reduced to health and W magic damage reduced. Less turrets, sir.

Kassadin Purple walker had its E cooldown increased. Silenced a lot.

Kindred Sheep and Lamb have had their Q base damage lowered. Two are better than one.

Lucian The original Sentinel marksman had his base mana stats lowered. Its basic quantity, growth, its regeneration and its growth. Goodbye, cowboy.

maokai Ghost Tree had its Q bonus monster damage and E magic damage reduced. Forest nerfed a bit.

Nami Mermaid received W damage adjusted and E base damage decreased. Better life under the sea.

ryze The Runecaster received a reduction to his magic resist and a mana increase from his passive. Don’t touch the runes.

Udyr The druid has received damage reduction and attack speed increase to his Q, and damage reduction to his R. The animals are not on his side.

Yuumi The magical kitten appears again here. They lowered her basic range, her basic AD, her health, and her basic regeneration. Her passive shield power down, her W adaptive strength down, and her E movement speed no longer scaling. How sad, meow.



Let the moon shine

On the buff side, we only have three characters in this section: Lillia, Orianna and Zoe. Unlike their counterparts, this patch’s buffs were much larger. So we start with the list.

lillia For the doe of dreams, the AP scalings of her passive, her Q, and her E were increased, in addition to the latter’s cooldown being lowered. Sleep will not give you, exactly.

oriana The mechanical robot found some very good improvements. Adjusted the damage of his passive, increased the damage of his Q to consecutive enemies, lowered the mana cost of his W, and increased the damage of his R significantly. He is to be proud of.

zoe Twilight aspect had some added to her E. Sleeping targets now have magic resist lowered. Be careful, don’t fall asleep.



Those are all the champions changed in the League of Legends 13.1B patch notes. They were few and all the changes were also quick to count. A little bit of everything in the second patch of the year.

Objects

Regarding the objects, and as we anticipated above, the objects that were changed seemed to be related to different roles and functions. Therefore, a large list of objects was changed, which we list below.

fighter items

Eclipse

syzygy

blood drinker

Ravenous Hydra

Maw of Malmortius

Dance of Death

dark blade

Serious injury

oblivion orb

Quimtech putrifier

Morellonomicon

Executioner’s Call

Chimopunk Sawblade

Deadly Reminder

Memories of Lord Dominik

Thorny Vesta

Thornmail

shooter items and champions

Infinity Edge

Navori’s Swift Blades

the bloodthirsty

Ashe

Caitlin

ezreal

jhin

jinx

Kai’Sa

Miss Fortune

Senna

sivir

twitch

Xayah

Other objects

Sword of the Ruined King

Demonic Embrace

Essence Reaver

Those are all the items adjusted in the League of Legends 13.1B patch notes. With respect to more systems, the improvements that killing the Quimtech dragon gives you have been increased. In addition to various changes in ARAM.

If you want to see all this information in a complete and detailed way, we invite you to read the article written by Riot Games. In this you will find everything mentioned above, with numbers and percentages, that is, everything that we do not tell you here.

The divinities of the moon

Finally, we tell you about the new list of skins, which is part of the Lunar Party theme, a theme that, at some point, Lux, Warwick and Nasus were part of. In this case to expand this world strongly inspired by Chinese folklore.

Five champions received skins in this case: Ashe, Qiyanna, Thresh, Kha’Zix, and Malphite. The first three are part of the rulers of the divine empire in the heavens, while the other two take their role as guardians.

Kha’Zix Lunar Guardian Lunar Empress Ashe Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Emperor Thresh Lunar Empress Qiyanna

And as an additional aspect, we also received the prestigious version of Porcelain Lissandra. The porcelain themed line was the aspects of the previous Chinese New Year. All its representatives painted themselves white and blue to celebrate the year of the tiger.

Prestigious Porcelain Lissandra

This was the “as easy to understand as possible” summary of the League of Legends 13.1B patch notes. Given all the problems that have caused the Riot offices, we hope that the pace and amount of content of these patches will decrease in their following versions until the situation is regularized.

On the other hand, as always, we already know the aspects that will take place in the next update, where we can already notice a pause in content. In this case, it’s up to the aspects inspired by Valentine’s Day. You can see the previews here.

With all that said, we began to say goodbye to the summary of these patch notes, where we tell you in the best way to understand it. We remember that if you want to see the patch notes in more depth, you can find them below.

See you soon in a new summary.