Summary | League of Legends 13.5 Patch Notes

Welcome to the detailed and easy to understand summary of the 13.5 patch notes for League of Legends!

Riot Games repeats itself with some patch notes full of changes to champions and also with a long list of aspects. This ahead of the release of Milio, the Gentle Flame, the next patch 13.6 in two more weeks.

The League of Legends 13.5 patch notes arrive again with 21 changed champions, just like its version 13.4. On this occasion, various adjusted champions arrive, many more than we are used to. Along with this, a batch of 8 skins arrive on the Rift.

In addition to this big list of changes that hit the main server last Tuesday, there are also more jungle and ARAM tweaks coming. Adjustments that have been happening since the last updates last year.

So without further delay in our beloved summary of the patch notes, we start the version of the 13.5 patch notes of League of Legends, starting with the champions that were changed and starting with the buffs.

The pact of changes

Regarding the champions that were buffed in the last update version of League of Legends, there were a total of 9. Several familiar faces are present in this new patch.

Aatrox The Darkin of War has had his W cooldown reduced and his slow increased. Additionally, they increased the bonus AD he receives from his R. War and more war.

fizz For the deep sea yordle, the mana restoration of his W has been increased, as well as the damage of the first attack of his E has been increased and its mana cost has been lowered. What a joker.

jinx The stray bullet had several changes. First they increased the growth of his attack speed, reduced the mana cost, and increased the slow of his W. They also increased the damage cap against monsters of his R. Weapons are toys.

kennen Ionia’s thunder also found better horizons. Q cooldown down and magic damage up, W now flags cast range, and E does more damage to minions. Perfect time to be a lightning bolt.

LeBlanc The mastermind behind Noxus received upgrades to its sustain. Killing a marked unit with his Q refunds its full mana and part of its cooldown. The R doubles the effect of the Q. A Machiavellian person on the way.

Qiyanna The youngest Yun-Tal (for now) has had her Q damage increased and her E cooldown lowered. I have a feeling her encounter with Milio will be decisive for Ixtal.

rumble Mechanical Threat received buffs to its Q. Harpoons now further reduce their target’s magic resist. This is a champion that feels out of the ordinary.

samira The Shurima native mercenary received a movement speed increase from her passive. She had been nerfed in 13.4, but it seems like it was a lot.

Tryndamere For the lord of the Freljord, the health growth and damage growth have been increased. To show who is the king.



Regarding the champions nerfedthese were a total of 7 that had a hard time in the 13.5 patch notes.

Aurelion Sol For the Starsmith, health and armor growth have been lowered, and the AP scaling of his Q has been lowered. A new constellation returns to the firmament.

Caitlin The Piltover Marksman received a reduction to her base armor and base attack damage. It was very easy to hit a shot between the eyebrows.

gangplank The ruthless pirate has had his passive damage lowered. In addition, all players will be able to see how many barrels he has and his recharge was left at its maximum time. On board, boys.

rammus Shurima’s armadillo got AD growth reduced and Q’s damage down. ok.

twitch Toxic Rat suffered a drop in the AP scaling of his E. Stinky Rat.

Xayah Winged Vastaya went through a damage reduction on her E plus an increased ability cooldown. You have to sharpen those feathers.

Yorick For the undertaker, he had the bonus damage off his Specters with his E. Guess he’s going to have to dig his own grave.



In the end we have the tight. A total of 5 champions were adjusted in this new patch note. In addition, there are also the big changes in Yuumi’s kit.

Ashe The Queen of the Freljord has had her Q duration and mana cost reduced. Q damage lowered and R cooldowns adjusted. A bit of that, a bit of that.

Azir The Emperor of Shurima had all of his base stats changed (mostly lowered). Regarding your passive , Sun Discs do more damage and apply item effects, but have a much shorter duration while present. Regarding your Q adjusted its damage and increased its mana cost. The soldiers of his W They no longer increase your attack speed, but they do bonus magic damage, plus they do more damage. Lastly, to your AND AP scaling lowered on his magic damage.

Pantheon The War aspect had its health regeneration lowered, but its base attack speed increased. Regarding his Q, his cooldown, mana cost and use time from when the ability is activated have been lowered. Lastly, their E cooldown was raised. A little bit of everything.

Yuumi The kitten had a big change in all her abilities. They lowered her mana growth, but increased her base mana. Regarding your Passive , Yuumi’s spells that affect champions now heal her and her ally. Also, she has Friend Charges, each allied champion has her own charge. The one with the most charges becomes Yuumi’s Best Friend, which causes Yuumi’s abilities to change effects. with his Q stays pretty much the same, only now it reveals the hit opponent. The Best Friend buff causes the ability to deal more damage to enemies. Now your W It no longer gives adaptive strength to the joining ally and also doesn’t trigger their Aery. With Best Friend, the ally has an extra healing boost. The AND suffered in its change, since it does not heal allies, but instead gives them a shield. With the shield, allies gain movement and attack speed. Lastly, your R. No longer stuns, but deals constant damage to enemies and slows them, while healing allies. The 5 waves that the ability shoots, while mounted on an ally, can be directed with the pointer. Meow, meow, meow.

Zed For Shadow Assassin, her magic resist was lowered, however her E cooldown was lowered at her later ranks.



After this comprehensive rundown of the 21 champions that were changed in the 13.5 patch notes, we wrap up this section. Many, very long each one, full of changes that change the experience of the title.

Regarding items they were changed: Cosmic Rush, Coated Steel Toes, Seraph’s Embrace, Archangel’s Staff. While there were no systems, they did change a total of two runes: Everlasting Grasp and Triumph. You can see all the changes in the original article.

Champion Price Changes

Since the last update, the new price order has been implemented on the in-game champions. These changes prove to give a new way to choose which champion to buy next, especially for new players.

This change is basically about making champions that are easy for new players cheaper to use. As their difficulty and depth increase, they will become more expensive.

Only champions released in the last two seasons will have the highest champion price. While the newly released will have the 7800 blue essence, with a space of one week apart.

the broken pact

Finally, it remains to talk about the skins that arrived on the main server on Tuesday. These are from a new themed line of skins called Broken Pact. This new line of skins is inspired by stained glass and its colors.

According to the lore of these aspects, the Congregation of Aspirants is a society that has long fought against the Never Again Sect. The former think that Aspira, its power, is a gift that is returned upon death, while the latter they think that living in excess and hungry for respite is the way to live.

The eight champions who will be the first to receive this new line of skins, reminiscent of gothic art, are: Cho’Gath, Miss Fortune (who also has Prestigious), Nocturne, Rakan, Xayah, Riven (Legendary skin), and Vladimir.

Vladimir Covenant Broken Cho’Gath Broken Pact Nocturne Broken Covenant Miss Fortune Pact Broken Prestigious

Miss Fortune Covenant Broken Riven Broken Covenant

Xayah and Rakan Broken Covenant

This was the "as easy to understand as possible" summary of the League of Legends 13.5 patch notes. Again, an especially long update, full of dense champion changes that hopefully made it a bit clearer.

Patch notes 13.6 brings a new batch of champions, bringing us to relive the most classic faerie fantasies. The first champion of League season 13, Milio, would also arrive there. Here you can find the preview of the aspects that will arrive.

With all that said, we began to say goodbye to the summary of these patch notes, where we tell you in the best way to understand it. We remember that if you want to see the patch notes in more depth, you can find them at the following link.

See you soon in a new summary.