Summary | League of Legends 13.7 Patch Notes

Welcome to the detailed and easy to understand summary of the 13.7 patch notes for League of Legends! We’re once again taking a look at the big changes in the latest update to Summoner’s Rift and its champions.

We take the pace again in the number of updates it brings Riot Games with his beloved MOBA, with more champions than his version 13.6. The number of aspects is extremely reduced on your side, as will the 64-bit version, which makes the 32-bit obsolete.

Patch notes 13.7 League of Legends They arrive with a total of 17 champions who have gone through changes, mostly negative. While only a list of four skins arrives to commemorate the April Fools 2023.

In addition to all of the above, and as we are used to, there were also minor changes to champions in the ARAM game mode. Along with tweaks that allow for a better way to collect and use exhibit rewards.

Without further ado, it’s time to go with all the champions changed. As you can see in the short version, there were more characters nerfed, something that hasn’t happened in a while, so we’ll start with them.

The power showdown

As we often do in the patch note roundup, version 13.7 will be no different. The nerfs of this update are a total of nine champions. Some very necessary, while Zeri returns, once again, to this section.

Annie Regarding the little arsonist, she received changes to her E, her cooldown was raised, and the amount of shield she receives was also lowered. Tibbers won’t be happy.

Read without For the blind monk, his attack damage and base armor have been reduced. He is still blind.

Olaf The Strong Bearded Viking has had his attack speed reduced on his passive, and the physical damage his Q does. Not even his berserker form will help him with this.

rammus Shurima’s armadillo had his W armor scaling decreased. Ok.

sejuani The Boar Rider received a drop in damage cap against epic monsters. They’ve also had her Q and R cooldowns up, but she’ll still be looking for the crown of the Freljord.

Veigar The little evil wizard received a AP scaling drop on his Q, W, and R. While his E had small visual cues adjusted for his opponents. Call him little now, do it.

Saw The Zaun Boxer had her Q and E damage lowered, but her abilities’ AD and AP scaling was raised. I’m not sure if he’s totally nerfed, but there he is.

Wukong The monkey king has had his basic attack damage reduced, his W cd increased, and his bonus attack speed reduced by his E. Let’s see if he can keep up his legend.

Zeri For Zaun’s spark, we lowered her base health growth, lowered her passive’s shield absorb percentage, and lowered her R’s AP scaling. Don’t kill her again, please.



On the side of the buffed from the 13.7 patch notes, they were considerably fewer, being only six buffed champions.

Enlist For the great bull, his life and basic armor were increased. First with the horns.

Azir The Emperor of Shurima received changes to almost all of his abilities, with the exception of his E and R. His base armor and attack speed growth were increased. They also increased the duration of his passive and the launch range. His Q Cooldown up and range down. Finally, they increased the damage of his W and lowered its mana cost per level. Is Azir meta again? We will find out.

serious The mustachioed mercenary received an increase to his passive’s crit bonus, plus his R cooldown was lowered. Shotguns going, shotguns coming.

Kalista Vengeance Specter now has increased attack damage growth. His passive is now faster to cast early in the game. Oaths, ceremonies and spears, what better.

Katarina Sinister Dagger on its side had an AP scaling increase on its passive, while its R’s AD scaling was lowered, but its attack speed scaling was increased. To cut and turn, miss.

Yasuo Wind Ronin now has the shield amount of his passive increased. E’s damage was also given a scaling, and its stacks increased. Let’s be like the wind.



And finally we have the adjusted champions, which this time there are only two, on the one hand, the jailer Thresh and on the other, the evolving creature of the Void, Kha’Zix.

Kha’Zix For the Voidspawn, their Q isolation range has been reduced, their W slow has been lowered, and their R buff duration has been increased. Watch out for their blades, don’t be alone.

Thresh Grand Jailer has had his Q on-hit cooldown reduced on cd. hook them up.



Finally, with this we have the full list of changed champions for the League of Legends 13.7 patch notes. Despite being a high number of changes, they are small and easy to understand, which should not cause any problems.

Regarding items, systems and runes, they changed the system of serious injuries slightly. The adjusted items were: Dance of Death, Catalyst of Aeons, Abyssal Mask, and Rod of Ages. If you want to review the changes in detail and in full, you can find them in the Riot Games article.

The war between cats and dogs continues

Now all that remains is what for some is the most important thing about the Riot Games title, its new aspects that arrive with each update. In this case it is time to review the classic April Fools theme line, Cats vs. Dogs.

The lore of this skin theme is as simple as possible, no deep stories, or a world with a past. In this dimension the planet is ruled by cats and dogs, both factions have been at war since the beginning of time because… well, because they are cats and dogs.

A total of four champions are lucky enough to be a part of this new line of colorful and playful skins. From the cat team, Nidalee, while from the dog side, Kindred, Kled and Yuumi. Yes, a cat is part of the dogs. I don’t make the rules.

Mininalee and Yuumi Shiba

Kled Croqueton and, Kindred Can and Lamb

This was the “as easy to understand as possible” summary of the League of Legends 13.7 patch notes. This time, a broader version, but with small changes that are easy to understand without much explanation.

For now, the aspects that will arrive in the following notes, facing the MSI of League of Legends, are known. It’s a great list that brings together both an interesting new theme and an old line of returning skins. You can see their progress here and here.

With all that said, we began to say goodbye to the summary of these patch notes, where we tell you in the best way to understand it. We remember that if you want to see the patch notes in more depth, you can find them at the following link.

See you soon in a new summary.