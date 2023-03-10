summary of all deaths and lives lost

Extreme Minecraft via the Tortilla Land Twitter account, Converted into the exhibitor of the event, it has offered a great summary of the state of the server through a graph made by the Twitter user @dianaChacon_I. This one has reviewed all the streamers that have died on the server, the lives that the remaining players have lost and those that have been disqualified for one reason or another.

All the streamers who have died in Minecraft Extreme

all deaths

In the area of ​​deaths, 9 names or streamers stand out. Are:

8cho

Carol

magnetized

jokki

Joseph

missasinphony

Mixwell

Duck

perxite

One of the most striking cases is that of Missa, since she has ‘died’ up to two times. The first time she lost his third life he returned to the server after the administration determined that it was not due to a bug. After this, far from remaining hidden, the streamer decided to continue exploring the world with all its risks.

disqualificationsVirus is the only player disqualified. He has been kicked off the server for inactivity, this being a topic that many users in the community have not liked. They consider that other streamers have missed their opportunity, but their reasons will have had. Be that as it may, Virus has apologized for what happened.

Still alive

Currently, there are many more creators alive than dead, although the life counter has gone down very quickly. currently only Desst, ElisaWaves, ElMariana, Genesis, Nia, Rioboo, Roier and Zorman keep their three lives. Among the other participants, there are many who play on the edge of the possible with a single life. Among them are players like Xokas, RubiusFor example.

In any case, the staff has already warned that staying at home now will have more risks than before, so it is expected that starting Monday, when the series resumes after closing it on Sunday for rest, things will speed up. even more.