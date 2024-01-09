Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas this Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Idan Amedi, one of Israel’s most famous actors and presenters, was seriously injured during the war in Gaza, according to his family and the hospital where he is being treated.

Amedee, of Kurdish origin, is a famous singer and was one of the stars of the hit Netflix series “Fauda,” in which he plays a member of an Israeli army special forces unit.

Amedi remains in critical condition in the ICU of Shebaa Tel Hashomer Medical Center in central Israel, a spokesman for the center said.

Israeli website Walla! But his father was quoted as saying, “There is no threat to his life.”

Shortly before he was injured, Amedi spoke to an Israeli television channel about the war in Gaza.

“What they (Hamas) have created here is madness,” he told Channel 12. “The operation here is on a very central route (the Hamas tunnel). Here we find several kilometers of tunnels, weapons, even special weapons. “We have been busy trying to destroy it for the last two days. “

CNN cannot independently verify operational details reported by the Israeli military.

Number: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said nine Israeli soldiers were killed in central and southern Gaza on Monday, one of the deadliest days for Israeli forces since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive in the enclave.

According to official counts, 185 IDF soldiers have been killed in fighting in Gaza since October 7.

The figure is dwarfed by the massive Palestinian death toll in Gaza, where at least 22,835 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, according to a statement issued Monday by the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah, which took figures from Hamas-controlled sources. Are. Enclave.

Another 58,416 people have been wounded, according to the ministry, meaning more than one in 40 Palestinians in Gaza have been wounded in the war.

