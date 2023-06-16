Summer Beach at Stadspark Ed: music, dancing, lounges, food and workshops under the palm trees

June 14, 2023 at 4:00 pm



ede Sun, palms, bath water, drinks, snacks, workshops, sports activities and lots of great music. It’s a very remarkable and pleasant setting for a summer beach. The event will take place from July 1 to 12 in the City Park of Ade. Just around the corner for the feel of a luxurious vacation.

Massada is a notable name, as the famous Moluccan band from the seventies/eighties will be heard during a live concert on Sunday 9th July. Who doesn’t remember the number 1 hit ‘Sajange’? A team that undoubtedly swings Ed.

nice voice

It is evident that this also happens during performances by The Unoriginals (with former musicians of Herman Brood), groovy singer Mau Malini and Ivivox (energetic punk rock). Also, good sounds can be heard during Holland’s Evenings (with Justin de Wilde, Geo, Alex, Henk Disel, Gianluca), DJ Mental (with Aruban Dancers), DJ Richard Stapp, Goud van Oud (with old DJs). Can Fissa Youth Night (with youth DJs for 15+), estranged jam sessions and ‘Ede-Wageningen’ with four bands in different genres: Valinda, Viku Versa, Radikin and Naked Born.

We’re going big, together to make a fun event!

cartridges

The five catering entrepreneurs who founded the successful Oktoberfest in Ed now guarantee the entire (re)organization of Summer Beach. The initiators are: Desiree Kessels and Mike Rutjes (De Verliding), Amy Ujtervaal (Harvest), Kevin Vervoort (Petticoat) and Mark Geerts (Bojangles). They do this in collaboration with Cultura, Estrant, Sportservice and the municipality. “We’re going big, together to make a fun event!”

three layers

The city park’s location is between the Oude Kerk and the Town Hall, placed on three layers on top of each other, cleverly and attractively. The bottom will have sand, a beach, a swimming pool (for kids) and three volleyball courts, surrounded by real palm trees and lounge beds. “Beach Style”. The second layer will have a stage, bar and entrance. With stretch tents, expanding to the bar, food trucks and terraces, it is converted into the third highest layer. “We create a really nice beach environment with lounge sofas and cushions. It’s a great opportunity for people who can’t go on holiday. Now they can spend a day in their home town too. It’s young and is for the elderly.

Because apart from music, there is much to do in the center of Aden. For example, on the first day there is a real Ad Pride (presentation of the LGBTI community). Volleyball players (teams of four) hit a ball on 2 and 9 July, with the association TweeVV as organizer and the second time is a company/catering tournament.

activities

Sportsservice De Vallei guarantees activities where enthusiasts can indulge themselves, such as games and sports for children, a free walking clinic, capoeira and an intensive boot camp. Kultura organizes workshops in the area of ​​dance (street beats, salsa and for children), visual arts, street art, sports library and rockin’ old school. “So we have something for everyone.”

More information and tickets: @summerbeach_2023 (Instagram) and Summer Beach Festival 2023 (Facebook) or visit www.edecentrum.nl/evenement/summer-beach-festival.

