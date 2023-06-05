Summer Games Fest 2023 Wishlist

Well, E3 is dead. Many of us hoped that this would not happen, but unfortunately it has. Geoff Keighley, the mastermind of The Game Awards and Summer Games Fest, is dancing over the grave of what was once gaming’s most famous convention.

Since the latter appears to be the “new E3” in a sense, we’ve got our hopes very high for Keighley’s performance this year. Perhaps the largest stream from Keighley comes to us on 8 June, being described as a “Live, Cross-Industry Showcase.” There have already been some big debuts at the Summer Games Fest showcase and beyond, but in addition to curating a list of what we’ll be seeing next week, we’re also going to throw some ideas into the universe in the hopes that they turn out to be some big things at Summer Games Fest. Be prepared for the surprise.

things we expect

Instead of jumping straight into crazy predictions, let’s start with the main things we know we’ll see at Summer Games Fest 2023. Perhaps the biggest title on that list is Starfield. While it is its own kind of thing, it is still listed as part of the Summer Games Fest event, and is therefore featured here. Last year was the last time we saw anything significant from Starfield, and while there were some impressive ideas thrown in, we want to see more. Too much. It would be nice to have comprehensive gameplay, a look at the planets we’ll visit, the stories we’ll be a part of, and the characters we’ll meet along the way. There’s no real way to put into words how much Bethesda promoted Starfield, and we’ll be playing it in September. After a year of Xbox so far, we really hope that the sci-fi adventure can show us something that will give us a little bit of hope.

The next game we already know about is Mortal Kombat 1. Shortly after Netherrealm gave us the first trailer for this fighting game, we knew we’d get a gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest. That’s another big deal, and there’s a lot of pressure on Mortal Kombat 1 to deliver, especially after Street Fighter 6’s positive reception. Considering Mortal Kombat 11 was such a huge hit, and it gave us popular new mechanics like Fatal Blow and creating our own character loadouts, something similar with some extra flair sounds like we need to succeed. Mortal Kombat 1 needs to be made.

In terms of playable titles, fans of the not-too-distant dystopian future will be pleased to know that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming to the Summer Games Fest Play Days. Considering the expansion was revealed last December and we haven’t seen much since then, it’s quite a leap forward to get our hands on it. Here’s hoping we’re not stuck with the same launch as the base game.

P’s lie is also coming to the Summer Games Fest. The soulful play that asks if Pinocchio looks like Timothée Chalamet and goes on a killing spree is an interesting one for fans of the genre. The gameplay of Lies of Pi has been reviewed several times and we expect its release in August this year. At the very least, we’d hope for a firm release date for Lies of Pi with a trailer that gives us an extra dose of hype.

Horror fans better stay tuned, as Alan Wake 2 is also set to reveal gameplay at Summer Games Fest. There’s a lot in store for this sequel, but from the trailer we got during the PlayStation Showcase, Remedy’s latest title looks promising to say the least. Since it’s also coming out in October, we can probably expect to get a pretty good look at what’s in play later this year.

For something a little lighter than Alan Wake 2, we also know that Palworld’s presence has been confirmed. At first you’ll be drawn to the cute creatures of Pulworld, but you’ll soon notice that the base here is Pokémon with guns. It will be interesting to see more of Palworld to find out if this is just a gimmick turned into a game or whether it has some meat on its bones.

That’s about it we’ll definitely be there, but in terms of things we definitely won’t be surprised at, we roughly expect the following in some capacity:

assassin’s creed mirage

immortals of avanum

F 1 23

Baldur’s Gate 3

Armored Corps VI

park past

what do we expect to see

Already, from what we know and what to expect, Summer Games Fest is starting to stack up. But hey, why not speculate a little about what surprises might be headed our way? Given that more than 40 companies are participating in the event, there’s bound to be a few things beyond what’s already been announced.

For example, WB has a lot to show. We can take another look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, hoping it can redeem itself from the terrible State of Play presentation earlier this year. Also, Monolith has a Wonder Woman game in development that we haven’t heard from in a while. We haven’t seen a lot of them, so it’s not too much to expect, but it will be a real and exciting surprise to see what they’re cooking up in Monolith.

Gearbox has also been announced as a partner for this year’s Summer Games Fest. It wouldn’t have given us much of a theory if it weren’t for a recent tweet from the Borderlands account teasing what’s coming soon. Borderlands 3 came out in 2019, so maybe it’s time for another entry in the looter shooter franchise, or even that we might see more on the Borderlands movie, especially since Summer Games Fest is said to be a multimedia showcase.

Speaking of multimedia, Netflix also appears. It may be to show off its latest game plans, but we’re hoping to see The Witcher Season 3 and maybe a few other trailers to get us hyped for what the streaming titan has to offer.

Another distant hope is that Sega will show us some more of its upcoming remake. We found out about Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio earlier this year, and they may not be set to release anytime soon, but it would be nice to see more of them. Sega also said it has a lot planned for this fiscal year in terms of remasters and remakes, so we might have a few more surprises on the 8th.

Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 got its big trailer, we’re not expecting anything huge on the RPG, but if Capcom wants to go all out, maybe we can expect to see the much-anticipated sequel. can see more. No release date has been set for this yet, but maybe we’ll see another trailer with a release window or something like that.

If we’re really reaching out to the universe and asking for our wildest dreams to come true, we might as well look forward to something like the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailer to remind us that the game is just over. Also worth paying for. concerns, or confirmation, of a Resident Evil 5 remake, as it seems very likely that Capcom will continue their successful pattern of remaking titles in their horror franchise. Plus, there are growing rumors of a new Metro game in the works, and now that it’s been 4 years since Metro: Exodus, it might be time to return to the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

There’s also grumbling among the editors here about Red Dead Redemption 2 Remaster, the Grand Theft Auto VI reveal, and Hollow Knight: A Shadow Drop from Silksong. These are pipe dreams for sure, but when these shows come on that’s half the fun. We are allowed to speculate and make up our own fictions about the best announcements we can think of.

Putting those wild guesses aside, though, it looks like Summer Games Fest is already afoot. Of course, on top of what’s to come at this showcase, we get an Xbox game showcase at the top and a Ubisoft forward presentation. Expect to see more about this in the coming days.