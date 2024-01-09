Sundance Film Festival 2024: 10 worth watching, from Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding and Pedro Pascal in Freaky Tales to Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun

Set in the post-one-child era in China and with a cast led by Xue Feng and Guo Qiu, the film puts a middle-class family under the microscope as tensions rise after their only son brings home a new friend. goes.

Xue Feng (left) and Guo Qiyu in a scene from “A Brief History of a Family”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

The director says his family study is meant to “heighten their hidden fears, desires and tensions…the closer we get, the more mysterious they become”.

2. Black Box Diaries

In 2020, journalist and author Shiori Ito was listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world for her contributions to Japan’s #MeToo movement. Now she adds documentary filmmaker to her list of accomplishments black box diariesWhich debuts in the World Cinema Documentary category.

Shiori Ito in a scene from her documentary film “Black Box Diaries”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

The film chronicles her own efforts to investigate the sexual assault that took place on her, as she tries to catch the high-profile culprit. Already well-known in Japan, Ito attracted notoriety because of his attempt to expose the country’s antiquated judicial system and social norms.

It is sure to become one of the most talked-about films of the festival.

3. Agent of Happiness

What is fulfillment? What does this mean for each person? These questions surround agent of happinessA unique non-fiction film that runs in the World Cinema Documentary strand.

Amber Kumar Gurung, Gunraj Kuikel and Kinley Sherring in a scene from the documentary “Agent of Happiness”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorotya Zurbo, the film is based on Amber, an agent of the Bhutanese government who is tasked with measuring the happiness of people in the Himalayan mountain kingdom.

Searching for love, and grappling with her place in society as a member of Bhutan’s Nepali minority, Amber visits different homes in the remote kingdom to discover what it means to be happy.

It’s a fascinating insight into an under-documented country.

4. Nocturnal

It’s rare that a nature documentary is programmed at Sundance, but from two filmmakers based in New Delhi, India, comes this very spiritual and surprising non-fiction film.

A scene from “Nocturnes”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Premiering in the World Cinema Documentary Line-up, nocturnalDirected by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, takes us into the forests of the Eastern Himalayas and the secret world of kites.

These most mysterious insects are drawn on a large canvas in the forest through a bright light, allowing viewers to see them in their habitat.

An experiential work fueled by immersive sound, it is a unique look at how moths form an important part of the ecosystem.

5. Bleeding in love

British filmmaker Rose Glass receives notable praise for her well-crafted debut film, stark horror St. Maude, Back in 2019. Now, five years later, she’s back love Lies BleedingHis first American-set adventure and one that blends love and loyalty with hedonistic violence.

Kristen Stewart plays Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls for Jackie (Katy O’Brien), an aspiring bodybuilder who is moving to Las Vegas. But as their relationship unravels, Lu’s criminal family becomes involved, turning their world upside down.

Playing in the festival’s Midnight Strand, it has a tattoo of a cult following.

6. And this is how it begins

Ramona Diaz is a well-established Filipino-American documentary filmmaker whose work dates back to 2003 ImeldaA look at former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos.

A scene from “And So It Begins”. Photo: Cine Diaz; Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

now she’s back and so it beginsIt has been set up as a mass movement to fight against attacks on truth and democracy against the backdrop of national elections at the end of Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial presidency.

At a time when the election campaign is in full swing in the US, Diaz’s film serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of electoral systems around the world.

7. Strange Tales

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are well acquainted with Sundance since their debut in 2006 half Nelson, starring Ryan Gosling, swept the festival. More recently, he dipped into the superhero universe captain marvel Objective strange tales Brings them back to the independent scene.

Pedro Pascal in a scene from “Freaky Tales”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Pedro Pascal (the last of us) Ji-Young Yoo’s co-star, who will also be seen in the Hong Kong-set TV drama immigrants , in a loving tribute to the eighties. Set in Oakland, California, teen punks, Nazi skinheads, hip hop artists and more join forces in this wild series of interconnected stories that plays out in the Premiere section.

8. Appearance

Steven Soderbergh, who began his career at Sundance in 1989 Sex, lies, and videotape, He is back with his first out-and-out horror film.

appearance It is also his second collaboration with renowned screenwriter David Koepp Jurassic Park, After his 2022 tech-thriller, km,

Collina Liang in a scene from “Appearance”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Install in one place, appearance Stars Lucy Liu and Julia Fox (who previously starred in Soderbergh’s underrated no sudden movements) in a scary-sounding tale about a family who move into a suburban house and become convinced they are not alone.

Given Soderbergh and Koepp’s track record when shown in the festival’s Premiere strand, you might expect this to be no ordinary haunted house tale.

9. Moving on

German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a surprising mark with 2019 system crasher, a film about an unruly child put through social care institutions. Since then, he has created unforgivable With Sandra Bullock, released on Netflix. now she returns with move on,

Saoirse Ronan in a scene from “The Outrun”. Photo: The Outrun Film Ltd. – Roy Imer; Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Co-produced by the talented Saoirse Ronan, the film is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir of addiction and recovery. Ronan plays Rhona, a drug and alcohol addict who flees London to the wilds of the Orkney Islands in Scotland, where she grew up, as her life spirals out of control.

Expect a deeply personal, poignant journey, fiercely acted by Ronan.

10. winner

follow 2023 reality Sidney Sweeney, with Susanna Fogel the winner The film is the second in a year to focus on real-life whistle-blower Reality Winner.

This time Britain’s Emilia Jones, who appeared in Fogel’s latest film cat personPlays the role of a US National Security Agency contractor who was prosecuted for exposing Russia’s hacking of the 2016 US elections.

Emilia Jones in a scene from “The Conqueror”. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Whereas reality Viner’s initial interrogation by the FBI, using verbatim transcripts obtained from his arrest, focused on the winner Will present a comprehensive view of his story. Given Winner’s contradictory nature — she’s a fitness fanatic from Texas who also keeps guns at home — this should be fascinating.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 18 to January 28.