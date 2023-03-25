Sunday! 6 movies that just arrived on Netflix and are worth watching

movie tips

Many movies have just arrived and you probably haven’t heard about half of them.

Here, we separate 7 films that have just arrived at Netflix for you to see today.

lovely women

In the film, we follow the sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) mature at the turn of adolescence into adulthood as the United States goes through the Civil War.

With completely different personalities, they face the challenges of growing up united by the love they have for each other.

Women’s perfume

The film tells the story of Frank Slade (Al Pacino), a retired and blind lieutenant colonel who hires a young college student, Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell), with whom he decides to have an unforgettable weekend before he dies.

However, on the trip, he begins to be interested in the problems of the young man, somewhat forgetting about his bitter unhappiness.

Ghost and CIA

Upon finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home, Kevin and his family go viral on social media overnight.

However, when Kevin and Ernest decide to investigate the haunting’s mysterious past, both become targets of the CIA.

Excluded

In the plot, the perfectly constructed life of an upper-middle-class woman begins to change with the arrival of her mysterious figures in the city where she lives.

Bad Boys Forever

Bad Boys focuses on the Miami police and the elite group AMMO as they attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel.

Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a cruel and provocative nature. He is committed to cartel work and is sent by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence).

My Name is Chihiro

Based on the manga chihiro-sanpublished by Elegance Eve from 2013 to 2018, My Name is Chihiro tells the story of a former prostitute named Chihiro who now works at a small bento shop in a seaside town.

There, she interacts with people whose scars and mental struggles prevent them from living happily, and her words and actions influence each person’s way of life.