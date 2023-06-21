Sunday June 25 | NPO Radio 5

Reflections by Marco Hofland

Proverbs 3:6 Meditation on the Road June 25

Many seniors and young families are already on vacation, with others planning to hit the road.

You already see where you want to go. Finds a destination. Plan a route.

And when you go on the road: of course you have to take everything with you. it’s always annoying

If you forgot something… We always make a list.

I’m going on a trip and I’m taking with me: a toothbrush, toothpaste, shorts, long pants, T-shirt, blouse, undershirt, pajamas, book, paper, sunscreen, towel, phone, charger and of course Your own pillow from

And then always ask yourself: is that all?

Are you sure you haven’t forgotten anything? throttled out? Close the door, get in the car, and away you go! Gone on vacation….get away for a while, get some fresh air and relax for the season ahead.

It is expected that there will not be much traffic jam on the road and there will be no trouble on the way.

In the Bible, our life is compared to a path, a road that you travel on.

For example, in Proverbs it is said: God makes the way for you.

Anyway, the book of Proverbs is a very practical book.

they give certain situations in life Like this Weather fast and plastic, that you immediately know what it’s about.

A large number of Dutch proverbs also come from this Bible book.

“He who digs a pit for another…” – He is one of the more famous people.

If you’re a bit more biblical, you also know this: “It is better to sit on the corner of the roof than to live with a quarrelsome woman in a common house…”

Clear practical lessons.

This too:

rely on gentle with all my heart,

Don’t rely on your own sense.

Think of him in everything you do,

Then he will pave the way for you.

good huh

Think about that in everything you do…,

When you are in love with a girl, a boy, you are full of that other person.

He is in your thoughts day and night. In everything you do, you think: What must she be thinking?

With the clothes you choose, with the food you choose…. Everything is alright.

So it is with trust in God.

Remember him in everything you do…,

Filled with it

If you know God…

believe him.

how is that?

Is it an occasional thing?

Think about that in everything you do…,

That is, you are so full of Him that you think of Him in everything.

That you say: I give you my whole life, my whole heart.

think about it on everything What do you do…,

Leave your way, the way of your life: let it know only about 1 mark.

No two-track policy.

Because it can be right?

That your life path becomes a two-track policy.

God, Church, Bible: OK; Is good; I participate in that.

But simultaneously: A life in which it revolves around you, where you alone are central.

But then here the man of the proverb says: no, it is not so.

remember him Everything What do you do!!

Depend on that….

In everything….

going your way…

Let yourself be guided by this Lord.

Trust God, complete.

Think of him in everything you do,

Then he will pave the way for you.

Do you know what Jesus said?

I am the way

Do you want to go on a journey… go on a journey through life?

Yet, direct all our plans, all our actions, yes, all our lives towards Him.

Jesus says: I am the way!

He is the one who has accomplished everything for us.

He came to us and took the punishment for our sins and shortcomings.

that’s way!

He makes sure that you can live and be with God.

You may say: can I continue this? I can do it?

Trust God always and completely? oops

No: It’s true… You can’t make it up.

No:…. Look at Jesus Christ.

He who has accomplished everything.

You don’t need to do it yourself; You don’t have to do it on your own; You will never stand on your own strength: No, but Jesus is the way!! Pursuing him trust him.

go to him; Lay down your life for that.

Think of him in everything you do.

That is the way. one way Jesus.

there is:

Then he will pave the way for you.

Going your life’s way with God.

What can you find on it?

Very.

Me here, you there: a whole bunch of people.

How many life stories are already together.

Everyone has their own way, and everyone carries their own bag. Include what you’ve experienced; and what worries you; and what do you expect from the future; what do you expect; And what are you afraid of?

Your life path

Yes, that road, no, that is not a good paved road.

The streets and roads of Israel in Old Testament times were full of stones and boulders.

God will make your way. Yes…

because what is happening?

Disease. To be alone or shock…

So what?

Leave?

No.

Not a well organized way of life.

But still: He paves the way for you. He walks along…

He is always with you.

God paves the way for you.

He’ll make sure you can move on.

Jehovah is with me.

Through everything, and with all things that you experience, even in adversity, and even when you fail, yes in everything you may know: Christ’s Thanks for the help, I’m still going in the right direction.

Go with him.

Be guided by him.

Think of him in everything you do.

be with him

Stay in it

Choose the right route.

instead ends Journey also with God.

Destination reached…

Indeed God has not promised us a smooth journey, none easy ones Gone, but a safe arrival:

Coming home to Heavenly Father.

At the big party